7 foods that steal calcium from your body the most; Why does it happen?

Calcium is a very important mineral for people’s development, so it cannot be neglected. Responsible for the maintenance of teeth and bones, it needs to be maintained from a balanced diet. The way in which the body absorbs these elements reflects on the correct balance of substances in the bloodstream.

Reasons for “theft” of vitamins

There are a few reasons why the foods steal certain vitamins from the body, given the absorption process. Each input has its explanations, such as the increase in fiber that eliminates calcium sources quickly through excretions, feces and urine. There is also an excess of some component that requires a high expenditure of energy to be digested.

make smart choices

Most of the ingredients you’ll see on the list are healthy, so understand that it all comes down to choices. Just be aware and check which are the best meals, and if you have difficulty, consult a doctor or nutritionist. Just don’t ignore this information, because balance is about variety and looking for natural options.

The foods that steal the most calcium

1- Salt

The sodium present in salt makes a person go to the bathroom to urinate more often, naturally. However, this makes it easier to calcium that was not even absorbed by the body.

2- Coffee

In addition to having a diuretic effect, increasing the urge to urinate, in some people it accelerates bowel movements. However, this occurs in those who usually drink a lot of coffee, at least 3 average cups a day.



3- Soft drinks

Like any drink or food rich in phosphorus, it inhibits the use of calcium, because it acts directly on the regulation of hormones in the cells.

4- Nuts and foods with oxalic acid and phytates

Any product that has a laxative effect, due to the amount of fat, should be consumed in moderation. When you have a bowel movement many times a day and for short periods, it is not just calcium that will be eliminated, but other nutrients.

5- Chocolate

Chocolate and chocolate milk have a composition that is not beneficial for those who want to replace calcium. With oxalic acid and caffeine, it can be reduced on a daily basis or reconsidered when there are options in which there is a higher proportion of cocoa.

6- Leafy greens, whole grains and foods with iron

Calcium is absorbed by the same way as iron, known as ”glute”, and when there is a consumption above what is necessary, a certain competition begins, in which the first ends up being less absorbed.

7- Meat and proteins in general

To digest animal protein, the body spends a lot of energy, consuming large amounts of calcium.