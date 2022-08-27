97% of bank employees reject Fenaban’s proposal, in a virtual meeting

In a virtual meeting, 97% of the 5,500 bank employees who participated in the deliberation rejected the salary readjustment index presented this Friday 26th by Fenaban (banks federation) for the renewal of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, within the scope of the National Banking 2022 (salary campaign). The meeting was held on the night of this Friday 26th with bank employees from the territorial base of the Bank Employees Union of São Paulo, Osasco and region.

In the same decision, 91% of the 5,500 participating bank employees decided to transform the Extraordinary General Meeting into a Permanent Extraordinary General Meeting. With this, the banking category must continue to monitor the negotiations and be attentive to new calls for virtual meetings, through the Union’s official digital channels of dissemination (see links at the end of this text).

“The result of this Friday’s 26th meeting shows to bankers the workers’ dissatisfaction with the proposals presented by Fenaban. An obvious and predictable result, as bankers literally lose their health to build the billionaire profits of banks, which are increasingly concentrated in the hands of shareholders and a few executive directors who receive multimillion compensation.” Ivone Silva, president of the Bank Employees Union of São Paulo, Osasco and Region and one of the coordinators of the National Bank Employees Command

“On the other hand, bankers, at the negotiation table, offer salary readjustments and food and meal vouchers that do not even cover the inflation of the period, instead of recognizing the work of bank workers, who build the increasing profits of financial institutions. Profits at the expense of a lot of moral harassment and illness for the fulfillment of abusive goals”, adds the leader.

The National Banking Command, which represents workers in the negotiations, has been demanding that Fenaban respect workers and present a proposal that meets the expectations of bank employees.

Among the main demands of bank workers are: a real increase of 5% for salaries and other funds; greater increase in RV and VA; greater profit sharing (PLR); and four days a week, without salary reduction.

Another unsatisfactory offer

However, the 2022 National Bank Employees Campaign (wage campaign) has already reached the 17th round of negotiation without the claims being addressed. This Friday the 26th, Fenaban presented a proposal for a readjustment of only 75.8% of inflation, with a real loss of 2% in wages. Also according to the proposal, PLR, food and meal vouchers will be readjusted at 100% of the INPC. The Command refused the proposal at the table.

“The proposal presented this Friday means withdrawal of rights, and we will not admit that. Therefore, we rejected it at the table and proceeded to the status of permanent assembly. Bank employees should continue to monitor the negotiations and be on the lookout for new calls. The Comando will continue to insist on its demands, and expects Fenaban to respect the workers and meet their expectations”, says Ivone.

For Neiva Ribeiro, secretary general of the Union, the large participation in the assembly shows that bank employees are tired of Fenaban’s attitude, but they are also organized, mobilized and prepared for a scalding of demonstrations, protests and even stoppages.

“We expect seriousness and a change of attitude from Fenaban, through the presentation of a proposal with a real increase for salaries, vouchers and PLR, and that values ​​and contemplates the work and the aspirations of the category, because bank employees are tired of the directions of the negotiations, and the proposals put forward are pushing workers to strike.” Neiva Ribeiro, general secretary of the Union

Find out how the negotiation rounds have been so far:

Learn all about the 2022 Banking Campaign

We are in phase 4 of the Campaign, watch the video: