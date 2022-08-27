Actor is psychologically shaken after accident

This afternoon, the family of the child actor from “Pantanal” (TV Globo) Gustavo Corasini published an update on his health status. The 12-year-old boy was hit by a car on Tuesday and fractured an arm, leg and pelvis. He was accompanied by a friend, who did not survive.

According to the post, Gustavo is undergoing psychological treatment and is “very shaken” by the accident.

“Today Gustavo received a visit from the psychologist. The doctor, at that first moment, talked a little with him, but he is still very sad and closed himself off to the conversation. We will work with her to take care of the psychological part of him that is very shaken”, says the message published on the actor’s profile.

“The accident was horrible and he witnessed the whole situation of the serious state that his friend was in. In addition to the loss, they are certainly disturbing scenes that do not leave his thoughts. I ask you to continue praying for his joy and brightness in his eyes to return” , continues the publication.

This morning, Fernanda Corasini, Gustavo’s mother, asked for prayers for the driver who ran over the children: “Prayers for the driver who is our neighbor and is shaken, in shock. May God give us strength in this sad moment.”

The accident

The young man was with friends, putting up decorative flags for the World Cup on the street where he lives, when he and another boy were hit. The boy who accompanied Gustavo, Eduardo, did not survive his injuries.

“I ask everyone for prayers. Unfortunately, his best friend couldn’t resist and went to live with God. We are very sad and destroyed, a nightmare. Eduardo, rest in peace, my beautiful! Watch over us! The boy who died is named Eduardo and his family needs help for the funeral. Any amount helps with funeral expenses. Márcia, Eduardo’s mother, is a day laborer and he was the one who took care of the brothers for her to work”, explained Gustavo’s mother, in a post made on the actor’s social networks.

Gustavo gained prominence as Tadeu in “Pantanal”, but has also acted in the series “Carcereiros” (TV Globo), “3%” and “O Eslhado” (both on Netflix), and in the soap opera “Genesis” (Record TV).