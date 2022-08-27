After a nasty fight with Patrícia Poeta, Manoel Soares asks to leave the ‘Meeting’ | TV

The controversies surrounding Rede Globo’s “Encontro” program have just gained another chapter this Friday (26). After the information that the presenters of the attraction, Patrícia Poeta and Manoel Soares would have had an ugly fight during an electronic magazine agenda meetingyet another development of the case, fell like a bomb behind the scenes of the attraction.

According to information released by journalist Alessandro Lobianco, on the program “A Tarde é Sua”, in a new agenda meeting with directors of the attraction and in the presence of Patrícia Poeta, Manoel Soares expressed a desire to leave the stage of Rede Globo’s morning attraction.

Also according to the celebrity columnist, right at the opening of the meeting, the communicator said that “for the health of the program”, he thought it was interesting not to share the stage with his co-worker anymore. The presenter would have suggested then, leaving only Patrícia Poeta in charge of the attraction, while he made special external reports, thus having more contact with the public.

It was at this moment that Patrícia Poeta supposedly reacted to the suggestion of her work partner, declaring that if Manoel left the presentation of the “Encontro”, would be attesting to the public, the “failure” of the program since the departure of Fátima Bernardes. Since the latest backstage controversies of the attraction have been leaked repeatedly in the press.

Patrícia would still have “confessed” that she needed to improve her harmony with Manoel Soares, remembering that since the time of the “É de Casa” program, she had not been able to connect with her work partner and that she would need to improve in this aspect. The direction of the program “Encontro” would have then made an intervention, stating that she was disappointed with the two presenters for their “inability to resolve conflicts in a private way”.

After being reprimanded by his directors, Manoel Soares made a series of suggestions to better connect with Patrícia Poeta. The direction would have ended the meeting, reaffirming its dissatisfaction with the supposed disagreement between the two.

