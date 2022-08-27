After being run over, child actor from Pantanal takes off the probe and family reassures fans: “Soon we will be 100%”

the child actor Gustavo Corasini, who was hit by a car last Tuesday (23), had an improvement in his health. On Friday night (26), a statement posted on the 12-year-old boy’s Instagram reported that he had removed the probe. The boy remains hospitalized in a hospital in São Paulo.

According to the post, Gustavo has returned to doing basic day-to-day activities: “Good news. Gustavo removed the probe, managed to pee. She ate fruit and drank a little water. Thank God, he’s more confident. He is very happy with every display of affection. Soon we will be 100%”, says the publication.

Since the artist was hit by a car, his family has been using Instagram to provide updates on his health. The family also reported that they have been reading the messages of support and have passed them on to the boy, which has made him even more motivated to recover soon.

The artist broke his arm and leg and fractured his pelvis. There is no word yet on when he will be discharged. Gustavo received a visit from a psychologist at the hospital where he is hospitalized, in São Paulo, to work on the emotional after the shock caused by the death of his best friend. The two were hit by a car while decorating the street for the World Cup.