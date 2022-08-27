After CEO speeches, Alpargatas (ALPA4) jumps 18% in 2 trading sessions and clashes with the rest of retailers

The preferred shares of Alpargatas (ALPA4) rose 7.18% this Friday (26), at R$ 22.40, even with most retail and consumer companies registering strong drops in this session. The day before, the stock had already risen more than 10%. That is, in just two trading sessions, assets jumped 18%.

The owner of Havaianas is still in a rally which began after JP Morgan, in a report, gave details about a meeting with the company’s CEO, Roberto Funari, at an event with publicly traded consumer companies. The executive calmed the spirits of specialists regarding some points that Alpargatas brought in its second quarter results and that frustrated market expectations.

As a result, the company’s shares advance once again in the session while other consumer companies are down, with ALPA4 reducing the lag in relation to other assets in the sector that have been showing strong performance in recent weeks.

“The company did not give any guidance on the international front, but, in general, it sees growth within the plans”, opens the American bank in the document published this Thursday.

According to the CEO, Europe, after the second quarter, had good inventory levels, which helped to capture seasonal summer demand. Already Asia, impacted by lockdowns in China, saw sales increase with the reopening. Finally, the United States has a challenging environment due to the change in the way of sales on the Amazon platform, but this is offset by positive trends in specialized retailers and the launch of Alpargatas’ own website.

Sales volumes in Alpargatas’ international operations fell by 5% between April and June year-on-year, while net revenue fell by 2% at constant exchange rates. In consolidated terms, including Brazil, volume dropped 5%, but revenue grew 9% – in part due to Alpargatas’ ability to pass on prices.

“In the operations in Brazil, the Havaianas brand continues to grow in volumes and with a higher average ticket due to the full price effect, with the launch of a new collection in July, and with the increase in prices for distributors”, points out JP Morgan. “Mr. Funari is confident with the pricing power of the Alpargatas company, as the company was able to pass on 117% of its cost inflation versus 70% of other multinationals”.

The American bank also highlights that Havaianas is reorganizing its production and logistics, remodeling its factories in an attempt to reduce inventory inefficiencies. According to the company’s president, Alpargatas expects to see the results of its efforts appear by the first half of 2023, with margin gains of up to two percentage points.

This year, Alpargatas is investing R$ 630 million to expand its factories, improve its logistics network and advance in production technology.

“Looking at the international strategy, Alpargatas’ ambition continues to be to double its share of the sandals market, reaching 10% share”, points out JP Morgan. “In addition to the core, the main focus is the sandals segment. The company sees volumes being lower, but prices are six to eight times higher than a regular flip-flop.”

JPMorgan has a recommendation overweight (exposure above the market average) for ALPA4, with a target price of BRL 26 for the end of 2023, which represents an upside potential of 24.4% compared to the previous day’s closing.

