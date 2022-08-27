After denying departure from SBT, Eliana has confirmed debut on Globo

Eliana should debut a project at Globo in the coming months

One of the icons of SBT and being responsible for significant numbers on the station’s Sunday afternoons, Eliana was involved in a series of rumors that pointed to her departure from Silvio Santos’ channel to Globe.

In view of this, the conformation that everyone expected was exposed once and for all. It turns out that the presenter is confirmed in the documentary ‘Um Brinde à Vida’, by Globoplay, a streaming service belonging to the Marinho family group.

According to information from columnist Cristina Padiglione, from Folha de S. Paulo, Eliana was hired to cast the production that will honor presenter Hebe Camargo, who died since 2012.

The idea of ​​the memorable project is to unite several interviews with people who were part of the life of the eternal Queen of Television, such as SBT contractor Angélica, Ana Maria Braga and Xuxa Meneghel. The documentary series had the official announcement of its premiere confirmed for the 1st of September, the month that marks the tenth anniversary of the death of the famous.

NEGOTIATION WITH GLOBO

It is worth noting that Eliana’s confirmation in the project took place amidst a series of rumors involving the outcome with SBT. Speculation pointed out that she would be negotiating with Globo to debut a morning show on the audience leader in mid-2023.

After the rumors exploded in the media and took on great proportions, the presenter came to deny any outcome with the broadcaster of the owner of the trunk, where she has worked since 2009.