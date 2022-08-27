After denying going to Globo, Eliana closes with Globoplay | TV

After denying negotiations with Globo and the shutdown of Silvio Santos’ station, Eliana was confirmed in a new project by Globoplay. The blonde with the fingers will participate in a documentary series, broadcast by the paid streaming of the carioca channel. The news took fans by surprise, further reinforcing the possibility of saying goodbye to SBT.

Cristina Padiglione, columnist for Folha de São Paulo, revealed details of the new project with the presenter. According to the journalist, the famous was hired to participate in a special documentary about Hebe Camargo. Hebe was the big star of the trunk owner’s station, the same one that Eliana continues to shine with her solo show.

Xuxa Meneghel and Angélica, who together are also recording a series for Disney +, will participate in the project at Globoplay. The proposal is to summon celebrities who were part of the veteran’s professional and/or personal life. Eliana’s advice denied in every way that the artist is leaving SBT, with the intention of migrating to TV Globo.

Sonia Abrão, who runs A Tarde é Sua (RedeTV!), soon got annoyed on national television. The celebrity journalist did not approve of Eliana’s answer, through her advice: “It’s no use denying it, it’s going to break your face, because the [Alessandro] Lobianco knows what he’s talking about. We know what we’re putting on the air.”

