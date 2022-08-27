After denying the offer of a litter of dogs for a rare Neymar figurine, a young man tries to sell an item to watch the Palmeiras game | Mato Grosso do Sul

After receiving numerous unusual offers in exchange for Neymar’s Legends-type golden figure, which makes up the World Cup album, 21-year-old Bernardo Roncatti Marques, who lives in Campo Grande (MS), tries to sell the item to travel and watch a heart team game.

The architecture student, who had no idea of ​​the preciousness he had in his hands when he found a figurine of the Brazilian soccer star considered “impossible”, looks for people interested in the item to sell it and watch a Palmeiras game.

“After receiving a proposal for a watch and even a dog, I wanted to be able to sell the figurine to watch a Palmeiras game. I follow all the games and it would be amazing to live this experience. Several people came to me, but I didn’t sell it,” she said.

To g1, Bernardo pointed out that he still doesn’t know what the value will be charged for the ‘legendary’ sticker from the World Cup album. The young man received offers in exchange for the item, ranging from coins to litters of dogs.

“I still don’t know how much to charge, because I didn’t even know these figurines existed. I was talking to a collector, but we didn’t negotiate. I don’t intend to paste this sticker on the album anytime soon, I might find someone willing to buy it,” she said.

On a website for buying and selling on the internet, Neymar’s golden figure has already been offered for R$ 9 thousand. “There are a lot of people who invest heavily in this, but I just wanted to watch a Palmeiras game. If I have a proposal like that, I’ll close the deal right away”.

It is speculated that Neymar’s chrome is found every 1,900 packages. In all, there are 80 “special” stickers, of 20 players. The price of each pack, with five figurines, is R$ 4. The Legends-type ones are available in some packs, being the sixth.

“I still don’t know what I’m going to do, I’m leaving the sticker at home. I don’t know how, but a woman found out my number and said that her son really wanted the sticker. She offered me three things: a watch, coins or a litter of purebred dogs,” she reported.

