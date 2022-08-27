After hair loss, Simony shows new look: “Resignify”

Singer Simony used social networks, this Thursday (25/8), to show her newest look. The artist, who is being treated for bowel cancer, joined the bandwagon of laces (wigs) due to hair loss caused by chemotherapy.

Excited, she showed the different possibilities with the wigs and vented about the new phase. “Detaching from vanity and clinging more and more to life. Ressignify. Clean face and open heart loving my short hair feeling beautiful,” she told her via Instagram Stories.

Trying on a longer wig, she added: “Today I put on my full lace for the first time. Look at that hair! Mine has almost nothing left, people. It’s super thin. It didn’t work, it’s thin, so I asked them to make a full lace for me”.

Simony said that she intends to vary between the laces. “Now I’m truly going to be the phase woman. One day I’ll be with this one, one day with a shorter one, one day with a scarf. That head is going to be crazy. I will wear multiple styles,” she told her.

Despite being excited, she showed concern about the complete fall of her hair. However, she stressed that now her priority is to beat cancer. “My husband will like it, every hour a woman. If everything goes down, fine. Hair grows later. The important thing is that we get cured”, she revealed.

In the Instagram feed, the artist again vented: “Is it easy? Of course not, there are days when I cry, there are days when I want to be alone but most of the time I’m grateful for doing my antics and smiling. Life has another meaning for me today,” she wrote. Check the post:

Last Tuesday (23/8), she updated her followers about her current state of health: “I know I’m missing, but that’s how it is. I’m focused on my struggle, on my healing. My doctor stopped by and told us that the tumor has already shrunk a lot. He’s impressed, he came out cheering me on! I’m impressed. Thank you to all the people involved. I’m very happy. It’s all working out,” she explained.