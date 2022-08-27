After Lula talks about picanha, Bolsonaro reacts: ‘There’s no fil for everyone’

Bolsonaro criticized former president Lula (photo: Alan Santos/PR)

After the interview of former President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT), candidate for the Planalto, in Jornal Nacional, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), re-election candidate, called the Sabbath a “soft talk”.

“Believing in this soft talk of: ‘You’ll have everything, I’ll pass the gas to R$ 3, everyone will eat picanha every weekend. of the Commercial Association of So Paulo (ACSP).

The president even made fun of Lula’s speech, who said, during the sabbath, that he would “talk” to all the deputies and would not use exchange coins with the Center. For Bolsonaro, the relationship with Congress is a “difficulty”.

“Many good people here know how difficult [da relao] Executive-Legislative. in this little chat [do Lula] yesterday: ‘I’m going to talk’. Chat to… none. Do you think that there [no Congresso], isn’t everyone on the party to be sung, to take home? That’s not how the business works. In practice, the reality is quite another thing,” he said.

“We pacified the countryside by titling land. I saw Lula saying yesterday: ‘we have a new MST’. Are you going to modify the DNA of the snake, of the mother-in-law? That’s humor, to make it very clear”, he said.

The federal chief executive also defended his actions during the COVID pandemic. And he criticized Lula for her positions.

Bolsonaro once again defended the use of ineffective medicines against COVID.

“I did the opposite, I went out on a motorcycle, on the outskirts of Brasília. Without a mask. To show the people that, at my age, with the physical preparation I had, I had no problem”.