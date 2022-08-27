After ‘warm discussion’, Manoel Soares asks to leave ‘Encontro’, says columnist: “For the health of the program”

According to the country’s main news outlets, things are not going to be easy between Manoel Soares and Patricia Poet. The disagreement between the two would have started after the journalist became aware that she would need to share command of the ‘Date‘ with the communicator and the former presenter of the ‘It’s from House‘ did not like the broadcaster’s decision.

Since then, columnists have pointed out that the relationship between the two, behind the scenes of the program, would not be the best. This week, the journalist Alessandro Lo-Biancoof ‘the afternoon is Your‘ recounted a heated argument the two had during an agenda meeting. Manuel would have suggested that Patricia look for a therapist. But apparently, the fight between the two took a new turn.

This Friday (26th), Lo-Bianco reported that Manoel Soares expressed a desire to withdraw from the program. in the information, alessandro said that at the beginning of the meeting, Soares said that “for the health of the program” he thought it was interesting not to share the stage with Patricia Poet. The veteran would stay in the studio while the professional would play outside scores.

Patricia would have gone against the will of the journalist and claimed that case Manuel came out, the public would be sure of the failure of the new dynamic. The old anchor National Journal he also reinforced that he needed to improve the connection with his co-worker and recalled that he could not align the connection between the two since they worked together on ‘É de Casa’.