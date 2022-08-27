Agreement between Conmebol and Ecuador confirms Libertadores final in Guayaquil – 08/26/2022

The government of Ecuador and the direction of Conmebol (South American Football Confederation) signed this Friday the agreement that guarantees the final of Libertadores-2022, on October 29, in Guayaquil. The confederation asked for guarantees for the safety of tourists and delegations and financial assistance in the works needed to improve the Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo stadium.

A decree signed by the country’s president, Guillermo Lasso, published in early August, had already classified the decision of the men’s Libertadores and the entire women’s Libertadores, from October 13 to 28, as being of national interest. The final of the women’s tournament takes place the day before the men’s decision, but in the capital Quito.

The signing of the agreement this Friday, at an event held in Guayaquil, confirmed that the Ecuadorian government will be able to put money into the organization of these two competitions with less bureaucracy. There will also be assistance to Barcelona, ​​owner of the Monumental, in the adaptation of the stadium for the final, with the participation of the city of Guayaquil – an estimated value of US$ 2 million (R$ 5.2 million). Conmebol already participates financially in the renovations, helping to improve accessibility, drainage and irrigation of the lawn and structure of the changing rooms.

Guillermo Lasso, the mayor of Guayaquil, Cynthia Viteri, the president of CONMEBOL, Alejandro Dominguez, the president of the Ecuadorian Football Federation, Francisco Egas, the president of Barcelona de Guayaquil, Carlos Alejandro Alfaro Moreno and the minister of Ecuador Sport, Sebastián Palacios.

More than 50 Conmebol professionals already work in Guayaquil. In the last two weeks there have been seminars for the sponsors and another one for training the personnel who take care of the lawn.

Conmebol expressed concern to the Ecuadorian authorities regarding security. In June, 18 days of protests over fuel prices left six dead and hundreds injured. On June 30, there was an agreement between the government and the protesters and the situation calmed down.

The South American confederation wanted guarantees that 2019 would not be repeated, when it had to withdraw the final between Flamengo x River Plate (ARG) in Santiago, Chile, less than a month before the match, in November, because of the social tension in the country. country. At the time, there were no governmental guarantees and the confrontation went to Lima, Peru.

Three Brazilian clubs are in the semifinals of Libertadores and may be in Guayaquil: Flamengo, who face Velez Sarfield (ARG), and Palmeiras and Athletico-PR, who face each other. There is the possibility of repeating the 2020 editions (Palmeiras 1 x 0 Santos, at Maracanã) and 2021 (Palmeiras 2 x 1 Flamengo, in Montevideo) with a 100% Brazilian decision.