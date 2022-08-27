Agribusiness position has a salary of R$ 12 thousand, but lacks professionals

Producing more, sustainably and in smaller areas are some of the challenges facing agribusiness. Producers invest in technology and research to improve production and have good results in the field. That is why many agribusiness professionals obtain attractive salaries and find themselves facing a greater job offer.

But it is clear that, especially in the last few years, the market requires more knowledge and trained professionals to meet the new demands of agriculture. who is prepared earns an average salary of R$12,000. Not to mention the offer: there are five spots for each available professional.

The search is for qualified agribusiness workers who have followed the digitization of the sector. The machines and technologies available are even more modern, so productivity has to be a constant search, without disregarding the sustainability.

That is why professionals with experience in environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices are also more sought after in the area of ​​agribusiness. Those looking for a new career for a transition and enjoy the dynamics in question can prepare themselves for the offers that should also emerge in the coming years.

The sector should open more than 178 thousand jobs in the next 24 months. At least that’s what a survey carried out by the German Agency for International Cooperation in partnership with Senai and the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul.

Despite this, the data indicate that only 32,500 professionals are really prepared for the demands of now and in the very near future. That way, the account doesn’t close. Up to five vacancies are expected for each qualified professional.

So if you are in the sector or can prepare for the new reality of the mentioned market, this can be a good bet. Despite the average salary of BRL 12,000, some positions pay far more than that for their occupants. The calculation takes into account the condition of each company, the qualification of the worker and the supply of labor.