Ajax refuses Manchester United’s R$455 million offer for Antony, who says: “I want to leave” | international football

Ajax continues to play hard to sell Antony to Manchester United. This time, the Dutch club turned down an offer of 90 million euros (about R$ 455 million at the current price) for the 22-year-old striker, who has already expressed his desire to transfer.

The information is from the Dutch newspaper telegraph. The Brazilian national team player is away from the team’s training and was not included for the duel against Sparta Rotterdam at the weekend. Coach Alfred Schreuder stated that the Brazilian “didn’t feel 100% ready to play”.

Antony’s contract with Ajax runs until June 2025. This season, he has scored two goals and provided two assists in three league and Dutch Super Cup matches.

The name Antony has been speculated at Manchester United since the start of the transfer window, with the arrival of manager Erik Ten Hag to the English side. The Dutchman worked with the Brazilian at Ajax and indicated the name of the striker, who has ended up in the background in recent weeks, but has returned with force after United’s poor results at the beginning of the season.

São Paulo, which two years ago beat Antony for 16 million euros, is also eyeing the negotiation between Manchester United and Ajax. The Brazilian club is entitled to 20% of the Dutch profit in a possible sale and is hopeful that the deal will materialize by the closing of the window, next Thursday. The Brazilian club counts on this money to reach the budget goal.

In an interview with Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Antony said that his desire to leave Ajax is old and that it was communicated to the Dutch club since the beginning of the year. The player revealed a meeting held this Friday.

– In June of this year, I interrupted my vacation and came personally to inform my desire to leave, so that they could consider the possibility. When I started in Amsterdam it was a two-year project. During the window months meetings were held, including a proposal from Ajax for contract renewal. I made it clear once again: “I want to leave the club”

– Today, in a meeting with the board, I expressed my old interest in leaving the club, only this time with a considerable offer on the table. Others had already arrived, but Ajax always refused and got in the way of my departure with the argument that I would only have five days to replace – he added.