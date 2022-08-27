Alok celebrates its 31st birthday with a night party in Barretos and a tribute to Marília Mendonça | Barretos Pawn Party 2022

Upon entering the Arena stage of the Festa do Peão de Barretos (SP) at dawn this Saturday (27), Alok proposed a connection with the public. And those who took to the track and bleachers accepted the invitation and threw themselves into the electronic beat of world hits.

With a megashow, the Dj celebrated his 31st birthday to a very excited audience.

“Today is my birthday. I am very happy to be here with you and when I was invited to be here today there was one more person to be here. This moves me a lot, but I wanted to honor Marília Mendonça, who was supposed to be here with us today”, he said when commanding “Todo Mundo Vai Sofrer” straight from the pickup and conquering the arena.

1 of 6 On his birthday, Alok performs on the Arena stage of the Festa do Peão de Barretos 2022 — Photo: Ricardo Nasi/g1 On his birthday, Alok performs on the Arena stage of the Festa do Peão de Barretos 2022 — Photo: Ricardo Nasi/g1

Fourth best DJ in the world, according to the specialized magazine Dj Mag, Alok welcomed the crowded arena by making everyone shout a hey ho, hey ho to echo through Parque do Peão.

“Connect with all the people of the world here and now. Connection. Imagine if we stopped being a part of the universe and could feel the whole universe inside us?”, teased Alok at the opening of the presentation.

2 of 6 Public vibrated with “BYOB”, a partnership of Alok and Sevenn, at the Festa do Peão de Barretos 2022 — Photo: Ricardo Nasi/g1 Public vibrated with “BYOB”, a partnership of Alok and Sevenn, at the Festa do Peão de Barretos 2022 — Photo: Ricardo Nasi/g1

The floor shook. From above, several groups of friends formed on the dirt floor of the arena to enjoy the night party.

The light show, columns of fire and colorful fireworks coordinated with each new beat framed the DJ on stage. “Just to let you guys know that tonight I came to mess around.”

The remix queue opened with Fuego, from the Brazilian with Bhaskar. Without breaks, he continued signing David Guetta’s “Titanium”, Love Tonight’s “Shouse”, Avicii’s “The Nights”, Benny Benassi’s “Satisfaction”, his “Piece Of Your Heart” with Meduza and Goodboys, “Sweet Dreams” by Eurythmics, “The Rhythm Of The Night”, Corona’s hit in the 1990s and What’s UP by 4 Non Blondes, another 90’s hit.

There was “Otherside”, by the Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Ela é da Bagaceira”, Dj Guuga, Romim Mahta and Felipe Amorim, “We No Speak Americano, Papa l’americano”.

3 of 6 Arena stage packed to see Alok’s show at the Festa do Peão de Barretos 2022 — Photo: Ricardo Nasi/g1 Arena stage packed to check out Alok’s show at the Festa do Peão de Barretos 2022 — Photo: Ricardo Nasi/g1

Alok pressed the play of the national ones with “Acorda Pedrinho”, viral in the social networks of the band Jovem Dionísio. “Maybe this one comes along,” he said.

Then there was “Anunciação”, a song by Alceu Valença that is a darling of the DJs, followed by “Banho de Chuva”, by Vanessa da Mata, another favorite of electronic music fans.

“I missed you guys. Let’s take advantage of the fact that we’re live all over Brazil and we’re going to do a general black out. Guess who’s running this ballad. Let’s light up this magical night in Barretos”, he said when coordinating the descending and ascending of cell phone lanterns for the live on Instagram with 27.7 million followers.

4 of 6 DJ Alok performed at dawn this Saturday (27) at the Festa do Peão de Barretos 2022 — Photo: Ricardo Nasi/g1 DJ Alok performed at dawn this Saturday (27) at the Festa do Peão de Barretos 2022 — Photo: Ricardo Nasi/g1

The playlist ran with That’s My Way (Alok Remix), “Here Me Now”, Bastille’s “Pompeii”, Tiësto’s “The Business”.

Funk surprised pawns and pawns in the arena. There was the iconic “Rap da Felicidade”, by Cidinho and Doca, and the bursts “Pipoco” and “Boiadeira”, by Ana Castela, and “Dançarina”, by Pedro Sampaio.

Alok also left his mark on “Ela Me Falaou Que Quer Rave”, by DJ Nikolas Alves Exclusive, Mc Levin, Dj Kaioken, Dj Gege.

5 of 6 DJ Alok celebrated his 31st birthday with the public at Barretão 2022 — Photo: Ricardo Nasi/g1 DJ Alok celebrated his 31st birthday with the public at Barretão 2022 — Photo: Ricardo Nasi/g1

End will stop in documentary

With “I Gotta Feeling” by The Black Eyed Peas, Alok thanked the hat gang for their love. “You always welcome me very well from the first time. But you can be sure that it is very cool to bring you joy.”

At the end of the show, Alok asked for even more energy from the audience to record a very special participation. Still in an atmosphere of mystery, he said that the excerpt will be immortalized in a documentary about his career that will be released on a streaming platform in 2023. “Barretos, I chose you to immortalize this moment together”, commanding the megahit Byob.

Before leaving the stage, Alok took a selfie with the audience that enjoyed it tirelessly and was ready for more hours of joy in the rhythm of the DJ.

“Thank you so much for giving me the best birthday of my life. Gratitude.”

6 of 6 Público released its voice in version of “Titanium” made by Alok at the Festa do Peão de Barretos 2022 — Photo: Ricardo Nasi/g1 Public released their voice in a version of “Titanium” made by Alok at the Festa do Peão de Barretos 2022 — Photo: Ricardo Nasi/g1

Read more news from the region at g1 Ribeirão Preto e Franca