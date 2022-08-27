Alzheimer’s starts with no symptoms of dementia; see the 7 stages of the disease – 08/26/2022

São Paulo – São Paulo, 26 – Alzheimer’s disease challenges doctors and scientists. On the one hand, there are efforts to identify the causes of the disease – in order to seek early treatment. At the other end, experts seek to describe what happens in each of the stages of Alzheimer’s to understand the behavior of the disease in the human body and support patients and their families.

This week, research carried out by the University of Coimbra, in Portugal, identified a region of the human brain as the area in which the first changes caused by Alzheimer’s occur. The study opens avenues for further research that may indicate treatment options.

According to scientists, in the posterior cingulate, three typical symptoms of the early stages of the disease occur: neural inflammation, accumulation of amyloid proteins (insoluble in the human body) and apparently compensatory neuronal activity, in which a region of the brain tries to act to compensate for the deficit in functioning. presented by another. It is known that the disease only shows symptoms after years of accumulation of proteins, which brings the challenge of diagnosing it before it becomes visible.

The stages of Alzheimer’s Disease were defined by Dr. Barry Reisberg, director of the disease research and education program at the New York University School of Medicine. This division is used by experts all over the world, sometimes simplified to five or even three stages.

THE 7 PHASES OF ALZHEIMER

Stage 1 – No symptoms of dementia

Regardless of age, anyone can be mentally healthy. Possible lapses in memory are considered normal in all age groups. As we age, it is natural for these lapses to happen more often and do not necessarily indicate a more serious problem.

Stage 2 – Subjective memory loss/age-related forgetfulness

Many people over 65 years old complain of cognitive and/or functional difficulties. Older people with these symptoms complain of not being able to remember names as easily as they could five or ten years ago. They also complain of often not being able to remember where they put things. Several terms have been suggested to define this condition, but subjective cognitive decline is the most accepted terminology today.

In general, relatives and friends do not immediately notice this problem. But people with these symptoms decline faster than others of the same age who don’t have similar complaints. Research shows that this phase can last up to 15 years in people who have no other symptoms.

“The disease begins with the accumulation of certain proteins in the brain and this can take 15 to 20 years before the first symptoms appear”, explains physician Otelo Correa dos Santos Filho, from the State University of Rio de Janeiro (UERJ), principal investigator of the Brazilian part of the international study “Davos Alzheimer Collaborative”. “In this pre-clinical phase there are no symptoms, and everyday life is not affected.”

Stage 3 – Mild Cognitive Impact

People at this stage manifest subtle deficits, but they are already noticed by people close to them. They tend, for example, to repeat the same question over and over again. Your ability to perform some functions becomes compromised. It is common among those who have not yet retired to show a decline in their professional role. Those who need to learn new tasks have evident difficulties. For those in strategic positions, it may be time to start planning for retirement. This can already be characterized as an early stage of Alzheimer’s and can last for about seven years. Still, it is necessary to seek medical advice and an expert diagnosis to understand the extent to which other health conditions may be influencing these conditions.

Stage 4 – Moderate cognitive decline/mild dementia

The diagnosis of Alzheimer’s at this stage can be made quite accurately. The most common functional deficit in this phase is a decline in the ability to perform more complex tasks of everyday life, with an impact on their ability to live independently. For example, it can be complicated to deal with monthly bills, pay rent, go to the market to shop, choose a dish at a restaurant. People who used to cook now have difficulties preparing food.

Symptoms of memory loss become quite evident at this stage. Recent important events like a party or a visit from a relative can be forgotten. In general, this phase lasts for about two years.

“People begin to have mild memory alterations, they lose track of time a little, they have difficulties managing finances, making calculations, but the impact on daily activities is still not very great”, explains the specialist from Uerj.

Stage 5 – Moderately severe cognitive decline/moderate dementia

At this stage, people have symptoms that prevent them from leading an independent life. The main functional change in this phase is the difficulty in performing basic day-to-day activities, such as, for example, choosing the most appropriate clothing for the weather conditions and the occasion, eating alone, paying the bills, maintaining the hygiene conditions of the home and clothes. They may also have behavioral problems, such as tantrums and mistrust.

From a cognitive point of view, they are often unable to remember major events or important aspects of their daily lives, such as their own address, the name of the President of the Republic and the weather. This stage tends to last a year and a half.

“At this stage, the patient begins to have the so-called atypical behaviors, such as going out on the street in pajamas, putting on a jacket but forgetting to wear the shirt”, exemplifies the doctor.

Stage 6 – Severe cognitive decline/moderate dementia

At this stage, patients lose the ability to dress, shower, brush their teeth, or go to the bathroom on their own. They begin to confuse or not identify other people, even the closest ones. They cannot remember the names of the schools where they studied, the main political leaders of the country. At some point, they begin to have difficulty speaking. From a behavioral point of view, tantrums can be frequent. This phase can last from two to three years.

“The patient is already unable to perform basic daily activities, already has considerable motor impairment and difficulty recognizing people”, said Otelo Correa dos Santos Filho. “Hallucination is not very common in Alzheimer’s, but it can occur at this stage.”

Stage 7 – Very severe cognitive decline/very severe dementia

At this stage, patients demand assistance for basic daily activities and for their own survival. The ability to speak is increasingly restricted until it is completely lost. The patient also loses the ability to walk alone and even to sit. Stiffness in the joints is increasingly common, preventing the most basic movements and leading to physical deformities. A common cause of death is pneumonia, precisely because of the increasing difficulty in swallowing. This phase usually lasts from one to three years. “It is the most severe and saddest phase of the disease, in which people have severe dementia, are completely dependent for daily activities and are bedridden,” said the expert. “It’s the final stage of the disease,” he concluded.

Roberta Jansen