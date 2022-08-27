Alzheimer’s: Symptoms of the disease can be postponed with early diagnosis and intellectual activities

Combat known risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease and make a early detection are the two main measures to delay the evolution of the disease as much as possible. People over 60 should seek social interaction, intellectual activities, combating depression and the regular practice of physical exercises. These are the main forms of prevention.

Psychiatrist and psychoanalyst Otelo Correa dos Santos Filho, from State University of Rio de Janeiro (Uerj), is the principal investigator of the Brazilian part of the international Davos Alzheimer Collaborative study. He studies the advantages of early detection of Alzheimer’s and ways to delay the onset of its most severe symptoms as much as possible. Although there is no cure, some measures can be taken to minimize the personal and social impact of the disease.

“The social and economic impact is enormous, since the disease and the sick are bedridden, totally dependent on other people to carry out the most basic daily activities”, says Santos Filho.

Therefore, says the expert, if there is early detection of the problem and traditional treatments are adopted earlier, it is possible to postpone the onset of the most serious stages of the disease. The treatment for those diagnosed with Alzheimer’s consists of the use of drugs that slow the advance of the concentration of proteins in the brain and also act on the symptoms.

O Alzheimer’s has seven stages, as defined by Dr. Barry Reisberg, director of the disease research and education program at the New York University School of Medicine. This division is used by experts around the world, sometimes simplified to five or even three stages.

In the first stage, for example, there are no symptoms of dementia. In the second moment, some cognitive and/or functional difficulties appear. Older people with these symptoms complain of not being able to remember names as easily as they could five or ten years ago.

In the early stages of the disease, according to experts, intellectual activities and physical exercise can help to slow the progression of the disease. Once the disease is diagnosed, treatment begins – which also helps Alzheimer’s progress more slowly.

“We already know that there are several risk factors for Alzheimer’s, such as hearing loss, isolation, depression, as well as more well-known ones, such as high blood pressure, physical inactivity, alcohol abuse, diabetes”, says the doctor.

“In the case of people with a high susceptibility index to the disease, we can act on these known risk factors, greatly delaying the progression of Alzheimer’s. In the case of people diagnosed early, we were able to refer them to currently available treatments much earlier than usual.”

50 million people have the disease, estimates the WHO

The multicenter study is carried out in the USA, Japan, Mexico, Jamaica, Scotland, among other countries. One of its main objectives is to prepare countries for the great impact of the disease. Currently, says World Health Organization (WHO), 50 million people suffer from Alzheimer’s disease worldwide. This equates to a new case every two seconds. With longevity increasing, diagnoses are expected to be 80 million in 2030 and 150 million in 2050.

In the study, experts assess seniors over 60 with a digital cognitive assessment. The exam, says the doctor, has a high level of sensitivity. Detects cognitive impairment in the elderly. Those with even minor problems are referred for a blood test. It is a search for disease biomarkers.

Here are some tips to prevent Alzheimer’s

Keep your mind active with studies

Take care of your hearing

Lifelong hearing loss may be a risk factor for developing dementia

Give up addictions like alcohol, cigarettes and drugs

protect the head

Head injuries can cause dementia. Wear a helmet when skating, rollerblading or cycling.

Practice physical exercises

Moving the body throughout life is a recommendation to avoid Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

Take care of cardiovascular health

High blood pressure or arterial hypertension, throughout life, is harmful to health, including that of the brain