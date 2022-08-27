AMD Ryzen 9 7950X and Ryzen 7 7700X CPUs appear in benchmarks made on CPU-Z

Only the single core performance of the SKUs has been revealed

the processors AMD Ryzen 9 7950X and Ryzen 7 7700X appeared in benchmarks made on CPU-Z. The prints were published by the leaker Harukaze5719but some information has been erased, such as exact scores and SKU ID, at the request of the person who provided the data.

Even so, the leaker guarantees that the single core performance of both SKUs is between 750 and 780 pointswhich puts the two processors even below the Intel Core i7-12700K, which scores around 790 points, and considerably below the Raptor Lake SKUs that were also leaked tests on CPU-Z.

If we consider the minimum that Harukaze5719 said that the Ryzen 9 7950X and Ryzen 7 7700X achieved, one of them would still be below the Core i5-12600K. It is worth remembering that we are talking about an engineering sample. Although not disclosed, these samples generally operate at lower frequencies than their final version.

Ryzen 9 7950X/Ryzen 7 7700X Comparison – CPU-Z Single Core

Core i9-13900K – 897.4

Core i7-13700K – 878

Core i5-13600K – 831

Core i9-12900K – 819

Core i7-12700K – 790

Ryzen 9 7950X ES-780

Core i5-12600K – 766

Ryzen 7 7700X ES-750

Ryzen 9 5950X – 647

Ryzen 9 5900X – 647

Ryzen 7 5800X – 645

Ryzen 5 5600X – 624

However, if we look at the performance increase over the Zen 3 based Ryzen CPUs, compared to SKUs with similar core and thread configurations, the two Zen 4 based CPUs deliver more than the 15% in single core performance that AMD itself had. promised.

In addition to the appearance of AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs in CPU-Z, the developer of the y-cruncher benchmark application said that the tool now supports the Zen 4 architecture and AVX512 optimizations, which the seventh generation of AMD Ryzen CPUs will support, unlike the 12th and 13th generations Intel Core.

Alexander Yee, responsible for the application, published a print from the software revealing the Ryzen 9 7950X with its 16 cores and 32 threads.

We are very close to the reveal of the Zen 4-based AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs on August 29th.

CONFIRMED: Ryzen 9 7950X, 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X and Ryzen 5 7600X

AMD confirms the existence of these SKUs on its own website



