America: ex-Cruzeiro, Wellington Paulista tries to increase numbers against Galo

photo: Moor Panda/America – Alexandre Guzanshe/EM Wellington Paulista with the shirt of Amrica (left), the team he currently plays, and for Cruzeiro (right), the club he played for between 2009 and 2012

Carrasco, striker Wellington Paulista will be able to increase his goal average against Galo this Sunday, at 4 pm, in the classic between America and Atltico, at Independência, in Belo Horizonte, for the 24th round of the Brazilian. In his entire career, the striker has scored nine times against the alvinegra team for several national football clubs.

In total, since 2008, Wellington Paulista has faced Galo in 35 opportunities, starting 25 of them. Thanks to the nine times he has scored, the striker has an average of 0.25 goals per match. In total, they won 12 matches, drew 10 and lost 13 against the black-and-whites – 43.8% success.

Paulista faced Galo for Botafogo, Cricima, Internacional, Coritiba, Fluminense, Ponte Preta, Chapecoense, Fortaleza and Amrica, but it was with the Cruzeiro shirt that the striker was nicknamed ‘executioner’. Between 2009 and 2012, the striker scored four times in classics, two of those goals decisive for Raposa to win the clashes 1-0.

However, the most outstanding game of Wellington Paulista against Atltico was the 6-1 rout in the Brazilian Championship in 2011. The striker scored a goal, provided an assist, was sent off and helped Raposa remain in the first national division by beating the rival in the last round.

Check out all the games of Wellington Paulista against Atltico:

Botafogo (2008): 3 games, 3 starters, 0 goals;

Cruise (2009 – 2012): 10 games, 6 as a starter, 4 goals;

Crime: (2013): 2 games, 2 holders, 1 goal;

International (2014): 1 game, 0 starters, 0 goals;

Coritiba (2015): 1 game, 1 starter, 0 goals;

Fluminense (2015): 1 game, 1 starter, 1 goal;

Black Bridge (2016): 4 games, 0 starters, 0 goals;

Chapecoense (2017 – 2019): 6 games, 6 starting, 3 goals;

Fortress (2019 – 2021): 6 games, 5 starters, 0 goals;

America (2022): 1 game, 1 starter, 0 goals.

Total: 35 games, 25 starters, 9 goals.

shirt nine

Away from Cruzeiro, Wellington Paulista also experienced remarkable moments against Atltico. In his debut for Cricima, on July 7, 2013, the striker scored his first goal for the team. The opponent of the night? The Rooster. Despite not having avoided Tigre’s defeat that day, the striker said in an interview: “I’m used to scoring goals against them.”

Furthermore, the only goal that Paulista scored for Fluminense in 17 games was against Atltico. However, the last time the striker scored the alvinegra team’s nets was in June 2018, still for Chapecoense, in a 3-3 draw. From then on, he played seven matches and didn’t score.

This Sunday (28), at the ‘Clássico das Multides’, it is possible that Wellington Paulista won’t even start among the starting lines. Competitor for the position, Henrique Almeida scored a great goal with a bicycle in the last game, against Athletico-PR, and is quoted to join the starting team.