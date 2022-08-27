América-MG x Atlético-MG: Cuca has a chance to repeat team; see probable rooster lineup | athletic-mg

The absences in the team are defender Igor Rabello and midfielder Otávio, both undergoing treatment in the medical department. The expectation is on the return of Eduardo Vargas among the related.

The Chilean striker was fined and removed from the last two games because of the expulsion against Palmeiras in Libertadores. This week, he was the main target of the protest of an organized crowd in Cidade do Galo. In an interview with ge, Vargas spoke of regret for the expulsion and revealed seeking help when feeling depressed.

The Rooster is under pressure. It comes from defeat at home to Goiás. The club is seventh in the Brazilian, with 35 points. The team is 14 points from the leader Palmeiras and three from the G-6, the Libertadores classification zone.

Despite the defeat to Goiás, Cuca highlighted the team’s performance, regretting only the lack of a positive result. Given this, he rules out major changes in the lineup.