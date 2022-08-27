Amid controversies at “Meeting”, Giovanna Ewbank appears hugged with Manoel Soares and statement causes uproar on the web

In addition to declaring herself a fan of the presenter, the blonde also released a book from the global

left photo (Giovanna Ewbank's official Instagram). photo right (Manoel Soares's official Instagram).
The program “Encontro”, from Globo TV, is always something to talk about among viewers because of an alleged friction between presenter Patrícia Poeta and the public’s darling, Manoel Soares. During the afternoon of this Friday (26), the global returned to be subject after posing embraced with Giovanna Ewbank.

On her official Instagram profile, which has more than 29 million followers, the blonde shared a photo hugging the presenter and captioned: “I’m a fan”. In the same publication, Bruno Gagliasso’s wife shared a media from the book “For my white friend”, written by Manoel.

In the comments of the publication, several netizens commented on the friendship between the two celebrities. “Beautiful”, commented one netizen. “Wonderful”, praised someone else. Already a third revealed the desire to read the book: “How cool! I’m not white, but I already want to read!”.

Manoel Soares is one of the most beloved presenters by Brazilian viewers. Often the famous becomes a subject much commented on Twitter because of netizens who support him and praise his performance on the morning show.

