Ana Paula classifies Lula’s interview in Jornal Nacional as ‘sincericide’: ‘It was unbelievable’

Commentators of the program Os Pingos Nos Is echoed the interview of the former president and PT candidate for the Planalto for Rede Globo

André Ribeiro/Futura Press/Estadão Content – 08/20/2022

Former president was questioned by Jornal Nacional, on Rede Globo



After the president and candidate for reelection, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), and of Ciro Gomes (PDT), participate in the Sabbatine in Jornal Nacional, this Thursday it was the turn of Squid (EN) go to Rede Globo. PT was the candidate who received the most space from presenters Willian Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos. Almost without interruption, Lula spoke for 30 minutes and 16 seconds, which represents 75% of the time, of the 40 minutes planned. Bolsonaro was the least able to speak and the most interrupted. It was just 24 minutes of speech by the president. Despite the mobilization of PT members to beat the audience record, obtained with the interview with the chief executive last Monday, Lula was more than a point below Bolsonaro’s 32.6 average. The first question put to Lula was about the corruption scandals. In response, the candidate strongly attacked the Public Ministry.

during the program The Pings of the Isgives Young panthe commentator Ana Paula Henkel considered that the presidential candidate committed a sincericide in his interview. “Calling agribusiness a fascist is unbelievable. Agro is one of the main public social engines of growth, including within the world’s geopolitical board. Brazil is the breadbasket of the world, everyone is watching here,” he said.

Check out the program for this Friday, the 26th: