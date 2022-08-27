Anderson Barros surprises and forwards the sale of a 23-year-old striker to Arab football

If before Palmeiras had a shortage of attackers, the problem is over. With the arrival of Flaco López, Miguel Merentiel and Rafael Navarro, in addition to Dudu, Wesley, Rony, Breno Lopes and Giovanni, coach Abel Ferreira is satisfied in the sector. Even because of that, some names that are loaned to other teams will not have a chance and the Portuguese technical commission has already communicated to the board that, if they paint any proposal, they will be free to negotiate any professional who is away from the Football Academy at that moment.

This is the case of striker Rafael Elias, the Parrot. The Cria da Academia even had some opportunities in the current two-time champion of Libertadores, however, he did not take advantage of them. Since the missed chances in the professional squad, the striker has been loaned to three teams that play in the first division: Atlético-MG, Goiás and Cuiabá. However, as in the São Paulo club, the striker did not succeed.

Papagaio only managed to find his football this season when he was loaned again to Ituano. The striker is the top scorer of the team from the interior of São Paulo with 11 goals so far. His good phase made foreign teams interested in his football. And the trend is that the center forward will no longer play on Brazilian soil this weekend.

According to the Globoesporte.com reporting team, Rafael Elias is very close to moving to Arab football permanently. The club and the value of the operation were not disclosed. The player was not even listed for the clash against Grêmio, this Friday (26), in Porto Alegre.