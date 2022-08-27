ANS registers 19,200 complaints against health plans in July; see what they are

The number of complaints from health plan users registered with the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) was up 7.2% in July, compared to June, according to a bulletin released this Tuesday (23) by the regulatory agency. Complaints totaled 19,222, the third highest number in the historical series, behind only March (19,803) and May (19,526) of 2022.

Among the complaints, 268 were related to cases of Covid-19, which represents a decrease of 36.5% compared to the previous month. About half of these complaints (49%) concern difficulties in performing tests and treatment for the disease. According to the ANS, 90% of the complaints registered could be resolved through its dispute intermediation.

The data are contained in the Covid-19 Bulletin – Supplementary Health, which was released this Tuesday for the last time, according to the ANS, which assesses that the scenario is a reduction in cases of the disease and stability of the parameters analyzed.

The bulletin shows that, in July, 52.1% of common beds and intensive care unit beds for Covid-19 were occupied in the set of 49 health plan operators with their own hospital network mapped in the survey. In common and ICU beds for the other procedures, the occupancy rate was 80.1%.

The data show that RT-PCR exams for Covid-19 had an increase of 36.2% in May 2022, the last month for which information is available. Antibody tests also recorded an increase of 65% compared to April this year. The growth is compatible with the spread of Ômicron subvariants, which spread in the country between the months of May and June.

In comparison with the previous year, considering the figures for the month of May, RT-PCR had a reduction of 69.4%, and antibody tests an increase of 7.94%.

The number of beneficiaries maintained the growth trend observed since July 2020 and continues to approach 50 million, with 49.8 million, the highest level in the historical series. The type of contract that has contributed the most to the increase is the business collective that, since July 2020, has more entries than exits of beneficiaries.

Data from July 2022, compared to the previous month, indicate an increase of 3 percentage points in delinquency, which was 10%, which ANS associates with the effect of the due date coinciding with the weekend.

