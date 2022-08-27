Antony’s future at Ajax, and Paquetá close again

Even with the Brazilian window closed, the football market remains agitated, with speculation and outcomes amid the last days of negotiations between the clubs.

See the main news from today’s ball:

Antony ‘in trouble’ with Ajax

Striker Antony is unhappy with Ajax’s refusal to Manchester United. In an interview with journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Brazilian highlighted his “old interest in leaving the club” and asked the Dutch to let him ‘follow his dream’.

According to the Italian journalist, the Brazilian has already told the Ajax board that he wants to leave. According to the player, this is something the club has known since February, when its representatives went to Amsterdam to inform them.

“I was very happy in Amsterdam, winning titles, making friends and building part of my career. But now I reinforce that I am ready and very motivated to follow my life and my dreams. People need to listen to me. Ajax will always be in my heart. I hope that Ajax fans understand me, because some opportunities can be unique”, said the player.

Despite Antony’s appeal, this morning (26), Ajax refused an official offer from Manchester United of 90 million euros (R$ 457.8 million, at today’s price) for the striker. This is the third time in recent days that the Red Devils have had an offer rejected.

Packet on the way to England

The Brazilian Lucas Paquetá celebrates his goal against PSG, for the French Championship Image: John Berry/Getty

Midfielder for Lyon and the Brazilian national team, Lucas Paquetá is close to reinforcing West Ham. According to “Lance!”, the player must sign a contract until 2027 with the English club. At this time, the athlete and the team are discussing whether a release clause will be included in the agreement. The parties are still awaiting a positive nod from the French.

Yesterday, “L’Équipe” reported that the English had made a proposal worth 57 million euros (R$ 290 million) for the Brazilian. Previously, they had already had an offer turned down.

Even adapted to France, Paquetá welcomes the possibility of playing in English football.

CR7 split between Italy and Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to stir the ball market, and according to “Tuttosport” he can return to Italian football. The Portuguese’s name gained strength at Napoli, the club that will compete in the Champions League.

The deal could involve Osimhen’s move to Manchester United. The English club could spend around 100 million euros (R$509 million) to be paid over three years and give a salary of 10 million euros (R$ 51 million) a year to the Nigerian striker. On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo would join Napoli on a one-year loan.

On the other hand, the Spanish newspaper “Marca” reports that CR7 may be close to returning to Sporting, the club that revealed him to football, and that his manager is already working on the operation. The Portuguese star welcomes a possible return to Sporting, as the Lisbon club plays in the Champions League.

Guardiola confirms Bernardo Silva’s stay

Bernardo Silva celebrates Manchester City’s goal against Burnley Image: Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Coach Pep Guardiola has said Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva will remain at Manchester City. The player has aroused interest from clubs such as Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, but will continue with the current English champions.

“He will stay here. We have no connection with any club, he will stay with us,” Pep told a news conference.

Recently, City turned down an offer from PSG worth 70 million euros (about R$357 million at the current price) for Silva. The information is from the French newspaper “L’Équipe”.

Fulham eyeing São Paulo’s jewel

Fulham is willing to settle this window with defender Luizão, from São Paulo, even with the possibility of signing a pre-contract, which would be valid from February 2023. The English sent an offer for the 20-year-old player, but they did not convince the tricolor board, which is trying to renew the contract.

In addition to Fulham, three other clubs in England are eyeing the defender. There are also interested in Portugal (Benfica and Porto) and Italy (Udinese). These, however, have a preference for signing a pre-contract.

Revealed by São Paulo, having passed through all the base divisions, Luizão stood out in the 0-0 draw against Atlético-MG and was highly praised.