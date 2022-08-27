Anvisa approves the release of the monkeypox vaccine – News









Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) approved on Thursday night (25) the release of the vaccine against monkey pox (monkeypox) produced by the pharmaceutical company Bavarian Nordic, in Denmark and Germany, and acquired by the Ministry of Health from PAHO/WHO (Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization).

As per the decision taken in the last week in which the agency authorized the exceptional importation and registration of medicines and immunizations against disease, provided they are approved by international regulatory bodiesAnvisa’s collegiate board used data provided by the FDA (US regulatory agency), EMA (European agency) and the UK regulatory agency to approve the immunizer already applied in these countries.

The vaccine was not made exclusively against monkeypox, but against human smallpox, a disease that was considered eradicated by the WHO in 1980. But, as the two viruses are part of the orthopoxvirus family, the immunizer is also used to prevent against monkeypox. .

Meiruze Freitas, director-rapporteur for Anvisa, highlighted in her vote that the smallpox vaccine is expected to prevent or reduce the severity of monkeypox infection. However, he stressed the need to carry out monitoring studies here in Brazil to confirm the effectiveness.

Brazil expects the arrival of 50 thousand doses next month. according to interview press conference held last Monday (22) by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queirogathese immunizers will only be intended for health professionals who deal directly with infected people.

Drugs must be stored at a temperature between -60 to -40°C, have a shelf life of 60 months and are only recommended for adults over 18 years of age.







