Apple does not pay R$ 10 million fine from Procon-SP for selling cell phone without charger

Fined by Procon-SP last year for selling a cell phone without a charger, Apple chose to go to court to question the assessment and fine imposed by the São Paulo consumer protection agency.

In March 2021, Procon-SP fined Apple BRL 10.5 million for disrespecting the Consumer Protection Code (CDC) when selling a smartphone model without the power charger adapter, an accessory necessary for its operation.

At the time, the director of Procon-SP, Fernando Capez, said that “Apple needs to understand that in Brazil there are solid consumer protection laws and institutions. She needs to respect these laws and these institutions.”

The company appealed to the courts, and Judge Luis Eduardo Medeiros Grisolia, of the 8th Public Finance Court of São Paulo, considered that “the fine was imposed in accordance with the criteria set out in the legislation and rejected the request for urgent provisional relief.

“In fact, the mere possibility of using the data and energy cable in other devices does not exclude the author’s obligation to provide the designated “adapter”. Contrary to what has been stated, the new standard adopted is the “USB-C” type, recently incorporated into the Brazilian market, which is why many consumers do not have access, and must proceed with their acquisition, making the product unsuitable or unsuitable for use”, wrote the magistrate.

For the judge, the simple adoption of a new fast charging standard demands the acquisition of a plug adapter with a new rated power in ‘Watts’, removing from the product a disclosed technology and making it unsuitable for use.

“Therefore, although understanding in a different sense, the plaintiff only presents the beneficial aspect to its patrimonial sphere, attributing to the consumer the burden of the costs and expenses arising from acquiring a product of its manufacture”, considered the judge.

more fines

This week, Procon-RJ fined Apple R$ 12.2 million for selling branded cell phones without a charger. The consumer protection agency considers the abusive practice, which can configure tying – when the customer needs to buy a separate item to ensure the operation of the device.

The fine refers to the iPhone 12 model, but the iPhone 13 and 14 (which will be released in September) were also the target of two other notifications for the lack of chargers with fines that can also be around R$ 12 million for each one. .

In the case of model 13, a sanctioning process was initiated, and the company’s response period is 20 days. As for the iPhone 14, which has not yet hit the market, a preliminary investigation will be carried out, and the company will have 5 days to respond. If these infractions are confirmed, the combined fines can reach around R$ 36 million.

