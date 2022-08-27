“Apprenticeship…”; Bil Araujo reflects on his life and drops an alleged indirect to ex-girlfriend Erika Schneider

The former BBB Bil Araújo returned to make noise on the web after a few months of the end of his relationship with Érika Schneider. The model sent a hint, in an interview, without many language locks, confessing that he needs to better select the people who enter his life. The statement, of course, did not go unnoticed.

“We date, but when it ends, we take it as a learning experience, everything is fine, we just need to select more people and trust too”, he confessed in an interview with R7. The ex-BBB star was the subject of controversy recently for allegedly ignoring Erika at an MTV Meow event.

And there was more, he also highlights that he is not willing to relate to anyone at this time. “Now, I’m single and I’m not looking for anything, I’m just living. I need to breathe a little. There are many opportunities, many invitations”explained the model and former BBB, who is now fully focused on new opportunities.

The heartthrob makes a point of explaining that, at the present moment, he is prioritizing himself, giving himself the opportunity to get to know himself better and to have more knowledge. “I’m focusing a lot on myself, studying… Now, I’m in the entrepreneurship area too, I want to open a second company and I’m dedicating myself to it”completed the famous, who is dedicated to his personal and professional life.