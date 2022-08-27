Artemis I lays the groundwork for colonization of the Moon | Science

Expectations for the 2030s are high: a return to the Moon and the colonization of Earth’s satellite and, who knows, even Mars. The kick-off for these great achievements will be given later this month, with the launch of the Artemis I mission, next Monday (29).

Despite being an unmanned test mission, Artemis I is the first step towards the return of man to Lula since the Apollo 17 mission in 1972. The colonization of the Moon is fundamental for the exploration of Mars, as the Earth’s natural satellite would serve with a kind of pit stop for long trips to the red planet.

According to Artemis partners NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA), the program will highlight what has changed in space exploration over the past 50 years. And a lot has changed since 1972.

2 of 5 NASA’s SLS rocket at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, United States. — Photo: AP Photo/Terry Renna NASA’s SLS rocket at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, United States. — Photo: AP Photo/Terry Renna

Vision and technology, for example, are more advanced. Artemis plans for humans to reach the Moon in 2025, and travel in the following years will establish more permanent colonization.

“At first, astronauts will go to the moon for a week, but in the future, members of the Artemis missions will stay there for a month or two. At some point, there will be permanent settlements,” said Jürgen Schlutz, an aerospace engineer at ESA.

The Artemis mission will also mark the first moonwalk by a woman and a person of color.

What is the Artemis program?

3 of 5 Artemis II mission crew module being built in 2021 — Photo: NASA/Kim Shiflett Crew module of the Artemis II mission being built in 2021 — Photo: NASA/Kim Shiflett

The Aug. 29 launch is the first in a series of six missions to the Moon planned through 2028. With no astronauts aboard the Orion spacecraft, Artemis I will primarily be a safety test for future manned travel.

Initiated in 2017 and formed by NASA, ESA and space agencies from several countries, the Artemis program is part of efforts to revitalize space programs. “We want to expand the reach of human beings in space. The Moon is our closest neighbor. Despite the research potential, Artemis aims, above all, to conquer our first anchor in space”, reinforces Schlutz.

NASA named the program after the twin sister of Apollo, the goddess of the moon in Greek mythology.

The Orion spacecraft is due to launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 7:30 am (local time) on August 29. It will spend between 26 and 42 days in space, at least six of which will be in a distant orbit of the Moon, before falling into the Pacific Ocean.

4 of 5 Orion capsule water landing test. — Photo: NASA/Disclosure Orion capsule water landing test. — Photo: NASA/Disclosure

According to Schlutz, the purpose of Artemis I is to attest to the safety of Orion and the Space Launch System. Orion is a partially reusable spacecraft equipped with solar panels and an auto-docking system, along with primary and secondary propulsion engines that will propel the force out of Earth’s orbit and drive it towards the Moon.

ESA, along with other European companies such as AirBus, were central in developing the technology for the spacecraft, which can accommodate up to six crew members.

On its first voyage, Orion will carry two mannequins, Helga and Zohar, equipped with radiation measurement sensors.

In the long term, Artemis’s goal is the colonization of Mars. Schlutz says the Moon is an important step forward as it will be like a sort of outpost for Mars explorers. The forecast is that by the end of this decade the first lunar landing platform, called Campo Base Artemis, will be completed.

China’s National Space Administration and Russian space agency Roscosmos also have plans to build their own bases on the Moon by the early 2030s.

5 out of 5 NASA illustration shows possible base for Mars exploration. — Photo: NASA/DISCLOSURE NASA’s illustration shows possible basis for Mars exploration. — Photo: NASA/DISCLOSURE

On Artemis, the moon base would support missions for up to two months and would be used as an outpost to improve technologies and living conditions. The trip to her would take less than a week. Something impressive considering the fact that just 200 years ago European explorers took about four weeks to reach the Americas.

“The environment on the Moon is harsh. Our biggest challenge is to protect astronauts from radiation. We want to build housing modules with exterior regolith bricks.” [poeira lunar] to block the radiation,” says Aiden Cowley, materials scientists at ESA.