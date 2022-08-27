Ary Borges, from Palmeiras, avoids favoritism in the Derby: “It’s still the team to beat” | palm trees

Palmeiras has a difficult compromise in the Brazilian Women’s semifinal: the old and well-known Corinthians, current champion of the competition. This Saturday (27), at 2 pm, the Palestrinas face Timão, at Neo Química Arena, and midfielder Ary Borges designed the Dérbi.

– Obviously all the classics are important, but the Derby is different. Derby Week changes everyone’s lives, I think it also happens on the other side. Corinthians, like it or not, is still the team to beat, is the current champion of the Brasileirão. But the palm trees has never been so ready, it’s the best moment since the club’s women’s football returned. We respect their history a lot, but we understand that now may be our moment.

Owners of the best campaign in the Brazilian Women’s Championship, the Palmeiras athletes ended the first phase at the top of the table, with 37 points. The club alviverde played excellent games and lost only two matches, against Internacional and São Paulo. Corinthians, on the other hand, qualified for the quarterfinals in fourth place, with one less defeat, but five draws in total.

Since the reactivation of women’s football at Palmeiras, the team had not yet beaten Corinthians. There were ten drought games, with six Corinthians victories and four draws. However, in June of this year, Verdão broke the taboo and defeated the three-time champions of the Brasileirão 2-0 in the first phase.

Now, Ary Borges and company are looking for another unprecedented feat in the classic: overcoming rivals in a knockout game.

– We were already very happy with the victory we had in the first phase, because it was something that bothered, it bothers the athlete’s ego. I’ve been at Palmeiras for three years and I still haven’t managed to beat Corinthians. It’s something that moves the group a lot.

– There is no way to put a favorite. Deathmatch is another competition.

The Derby will also mark the meeting between the best attack and the best defense of the Brasileirão. While Palmeiras has scored 52 goals, Corinthians conceded just 12 in the entire competition.

– Maybe it’s a separate fight, but I see that Palmeiras is very balanced in all sectors, and that will make a difference. We found a very good balance and I hope that the best attack will take advantage of these two confrontations – said Ary Borges.

Palmeiras’ top scorers at the 2022 Brasileirão Bia Zaneratto 9 goals Patricia Sochor 7 goals Carol Baiana 7 goals Byanca Brazil 7 goals Duda Santos 6 goals Ary Borges 5 goals

Derby in the semifinals of the Brasileirão

08/27 (Saturday) – 2pm: Corinthians vs Palmeiras (Neo Química Arena)

9/10 (Saturday) – 2pm: Palmeiras vs Corinthians (Allianz Parque)

