As Grêmio is in crisis even for 14 rounds in the G4 of Serie B

It’s a curious situation. At the same time that it has been in the G4 of Série B for 14 rounds, and has at least the guarantee in the group that is gaining access to the elite of the Brasileirão, Grêmio finds itself involved in a crisis. After the 1-0 defeat to Ituano, yesterday (26), at home, coach Roger Machado was cursed, the team heard boos and requests for Renato Gaúcho to return. The explanation for this phenomenon is based on recent setbacks and the desire to see better football, but it is not supported by numbers.

The recent retrospect is what worries me. Grêmio lost to CRB by 2 to 0, tied with Cruzeiro in 2 to 2 and completed the trip without victory in the fall at home to the paulistas.

“I have no illusions that we will have the tranquility that existed at other times, with the club in the First Division and in a victorious cycle. What I said to the athletes is that we didn’t need, in the face of a bad game, to bring this environment of pressure for our work at this moment. But if there is a lesson, it is that athletes know how to react well to these moments”, said coach Roger Machado.

On the other hand, just look back a little bit to take a deep breath and keep calm. The Grêmio fan did not see his team lose for 17 matches before the fall in Maceió.

“When they started making access projections, planning for the next year, I said it was premature. With athletes visualizing this, they don’t have the necessary concentration at all times,” added Roger.

Even in the unbeaten period, the fans complained. Grêmio’s claim is based on the lack of great performances. Of the 17 matches without losing, nine were draws, which made the coach the ire of fans.

“I follow the work weekly and it is very consistent. There is absolute harmony between the coaching staff and the squad. What happened today is what we were all worried about could happen. Everyone wants to know in which round we will reach Serie A. It is the syndrome that we all had: fear. To think it will be easy, that we will arrive soon and return to Serie A. This is for everyone to lower their guard and put their heads in place”, said President Romildo Bolzan Júnior, who indicated the maintenance of the commission .

The ghost of Renato Gaúcho still hovers over the Arena. Greatest idol in the club’s history for the achievements as a player and coach, Portaluppi is without a club and raised a series of important cups in the last winning series of Grêmio. With him at the helm, there were titles in the Copa do Brasil, Libertadores, Recopa and the resumption of state hegemony. Therefore, with each misfortune its return is demanded.

The financial factor that fuels the criticism of Grêmio. With the largest payroll in Serie B, and investment superior to many clubs in the first division, the stumbling blocks become even more serious in the evaluation of the fans.

On the other hand, fans who manage to unlink the team’s performance from the results will be more relaxed. Although there is some concern about the fact that Grêmio could lose third place in the classification if Vasco beat Bahia, today (28), the chance of returning to the elite remains gigantic and not even the current drop affects the bigger cut.

Tricolor finished the first round of Série B in four, with 33 points. Five-point margin for fifth. Considering only the return, the team occupies the same fourth place, with 11 points in seven matches.

Looking at the general classification, the margin for the first one outside the access zone could, in the worst case, be five points at the end of the round, which guarantees at least one more in the G4, regardless of any score.

According to UFMG statistics, the gaucho team has more than 80% of chances to confirm access. In other words, even if you live in a period of instability, there is no real reason to panic.

“We know that access will not be a sea of ​​tranquility. The second division is very difficult”, guaranteed Roger.