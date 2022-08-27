Asia’s richest woman, Fan Hongwei, became a billionaire from scratch

About 30% of the world’s 327 female billionaires are self-made woman, that is, they made their fortune alone, without receiving inheritances from their family or husband. The first of this valuable list is the Chinese Fan Hongwei, who is also the richest woman in Asia, according to the list of the American magazine Forbes 2022.

As chairman of Hengli Petrochemical, an oil refinery company and chemical fiber supplier, Fan’s net worth was quoted this year at around US$18.2 billion.

She is also the vice president of her holding company Hengli Group, whose CEO is her husband, fellow billionaire Chen Jianhua.

One of the companies under the umbrella of the group is Suzhou Wujijang Tongli Lake Travel, a family-owned subsidiary of the Hengli Group traded on the Chinese stock market.

From zero to empire

The story of Fan Hongwei and her husband was not always one of plenty.

Fan was born in February 1967 in Jiangsu Province, China, and graduated from Nanjing Normal University. Her first job was as an accountant in the early 1990s.

Around the same time, Fan’s husband Chen began selling chemical fiber and factory white silk in the trunk of a bicycle. He was away from the formal market due to an injury he suffered while working in the construction industry.

Street vending turned out to be a lucrative business in a country starved for raw materials.

In 1994, Chen and Fan pooled their funds and took out a loan of about $500,000 to invest in a bankrupt textile factory in Wujiang, Suzhou, the Wujiang Chemical Fiber Textile Factory.

Fan took over the factory as general manager. She and her husband restructured the company, convinced the former workers to stay, and within a year, transformed the factory.

They continued to invest the profit in the company, upgrading their equipment and expanding the factory’s lines.

The company, which started with 27 employees in the early 2000s, has grown into China’s largest fiber producer and one of the largest weaving companies in the world.

In 2002, Fan founded his second company, Hengli Petrochemical. And the textile businesswoman expanded her activities and created a holding company, with factories in the Chinese cities of Suzhou, Suqian and Nantong.

In petrochemicals, which today has become the group’s main company, self-made woman owns 45% of the shares.

On the list of billionaires

In 2020, when his net worth reached US$6 billion (about R$30.7 billion in current values), Fan Hongwei was included in the list of the biggest CEOs in China, according to Forbes, and the list of the most influential people in this Asian country, according to the US magazine Fortune.

Last year, its equity reached US$ 18.2 billion and this year it remained at the same level. Hongwei was one of the richest people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In recent years, the Hengli company has sought to invest in stricter environmental policies, becoming the largest producer of fibers in China, mainly used for the garment industry.

The company also produces raw materials for the manufacture of chips, filaments for packaging, electronics and pharmaceuticals.

Currently, Fan Hongwei is 55 years old, remains married to Chen Jianhua and resides in Wujiang City, where most of her business is based.