Assassin’s Creed Origins, Shadow of Mordor, and More Games Coming to September’s Amazon Prime Gaming

Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor will be in Game of the Year edition

O Amazon Prime Gaming revealed the games that will be offered for free on the service in September, with emphasis on Assassin’s Creed Origins and Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordorplus special content for Skull and Bones, Rainbow Six Siege, League of Legends, and more.

The list of free games for subscribers is quite extensive, with Assassin’s Creed Origins, Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor – “Game of the Year” Edition, The Dig, Defend the Rook, We. The Revolution, Castle on the Coast and Word of the Law: Death Mask – Collector’s Edition. Middle-Earth: Shadows of Mordor is inspired by The Lord of the Rings and celebrates the launch of The Rings of Power series, which launches on September 2.

In addition, special content for other games includes skin packs and benefits for: Apex Legends, Battlefield, Dead by Daylight, FIFA 22, Gwent, Hearthstone, Overwatch, Roblox, PUBG: Battlegrounds, League of Legends, Lost Ark, New World and much more.

Amazon Prime Gaming is a monthly subscription service with games and additional content as a gift to subscribers. It is worth remembering that Amazon Prime or Prime Video subscribers are also entitled to Prime Gaming, with more details on the service’s official website.