Asus notebook with i3, 256 GB SSD and Windows 11 is cheap in installments – Tudo em Tecnologia

The Asus X515JA Notebook is a great recommendation for anyone looking for value for money. After all, it has a good chipset, updated operating system and SSD storage. And today, it has a super discount in installments, coming out at R$ 2,299 in 10 interest-free installments.

About its features, the Asus X515JA laptop has a 15.6 inch LED panel that impresses with its thin edges. There is also an Intel Core i3 1005G1 processor up to 3.4GHz along with a 256GB SSD. In addition, it leaves the factory with 4GB of RAM, but allows expansion according to the needs of each user.

Another highlight of this model is its Windows 11 operating system out of the box. Asus even included a generous 3,300mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. Furthermore, it includes more highlights like an integrated webcam and an ABNT-2 Standard keyboard.

Main specifications:

ProcessorIntel Core i3 1005G1 up to 3.4 GHz
Video cardIntel UHD Graphics G1
RAM memory4GB
Storage256GB SSD
KeyboardABNT-2 Standard
Screen15.6″ LED
Drums3300 mAh with 45W fast charging
Weight1.8 KG
webcamintegrated
BluetoothVersion 4.1
dimensionsWidth: 36cm, Height: 1.99cm, Depth: 23.5cm

On special promotion, the Asus X515JA laptop is a great investment:

