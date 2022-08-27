Athletico has 5 absences and should start a reserve team against Ceará; see probable lineup – Play

Athletico/PR faces Ceará this Saturday (28) with five absences: Christian, Julimar, Reinaldo, Marlos and Marcelo Cirino, all in the medical department. Despite the casualties, coach Felipão should spare 9 players who are “hanging” with two yellow cards, who are at risk of being left out in the duel of the next round of Serie A, on Saturday (3), at Arena da Baixada against Fluminense. So, should not play: Bento, Thiago Heleno, Matheus Felipe, Pedro Henrique, Nico, Pedrinho, Matheus Fernandes, Léo Cittadini and Vitor Bueno.

In addition, with the very important game for the Libertadores semifinal against Palmeiras in the middle of the week, more holders should be spared. The exception should be forward Vitor Roque, who is suspended for Tuesday’s game (30), against Verdão at Arena da Baixada for the first leg.

Probable Escalation:

Hurricane should go to the field with: Anderson; Orejuela, Matheus Felipe, Nico Hernández and Pedrinho; Erick, Matheus Fernandes and Vitor Bueno; Romulo, Vitinho and Vitor Roque

The Hurricane occupies the sixth position of the Brasileirão, with 38 points conquered. Ceará is 15th, with 26 points.

