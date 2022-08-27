AUXÍLIO BRASIL CONSIGNATED LOAN: Which BANKS are already making loans from Auxílio Brasil? check out

The Payroll Loan Brazil aid has been highly anticipated by beneficiary families. The new type of credit tends to be a very advantageous aid for the beneficiaries of the social program.

The loan already has a deadline to start. According to the Minister of Citizenship, Ronaldo Bento, the credit operation will begin in September.

“The law was passed, sanctioned by the president, and then the president signed a decree. The ordinance, the system for granting, licensing, homologation of these companies, a series of documents as well. I believe that by the beginning of next month everything will be regulated”, informed the minister.

According to government information, the last adjustments are being made so that the intuitions can operate the loan to the beneficiaries of the social program. All norms and rules must be announced by the beginning of next month.

Banks that will provide the payroll loan

According to the minister, about 17 banks are confirmed to operate the payroll loan from the Brazil Aid.

“Today we already have almost 17 financial institutions approved by the Ministry of Citizenship that are able to grant payroll loans. It is a number that shows the interest of the market in making consigned credit available to this population”, he said.

Some banks have commented on the credit operation as of September. Some banks, such as Bradesco, for example, will not participate in the action.

According to Banco Agi, the release of the modality is confirmed. “Agi already offers payroll-deductible loans to beneficiaries of the INSS and now it also offers to beneficiaries of the Brazil aid”, said the institution.

So far, Caixa Econômica and Banco do Brasil are still studying the ways in which the modality will operate. However, the possibility that they will participate in the action is very high.

As mentioned, Banco Bradesco will not participate in the credit operation. In addition to the institution, Banco Itaú and Santander also confirmed that they will not perform the service.

According to Bradesco’s president, Octavio de Lazari Junior, “as the interest rate is very high, as it is an operation in which people will have the aid for a defined period, we understand that it is better not to operate in the portfolio, because we are talking about vulnerable,” he said.

Who will be able to take out the Auxílio Brasil loan?

The payroll loan may be contracted by the beneficiary families of the Brazil aid. The loan payment will be automatically deducted from the benefit of the person who hired it. Remembering that each beneficiary can commit up to 40% of their aid.

When requesting the loan, the beneficiary will undergo a credit analysis by the bank that is operating the modality, to find out if the citizen can have access to the values.

SEPTEMBER R$600 Aid Brazil Calendar

NIS ending in 1 – Received on September 19;

NIS ending in 2 – Receives September 20th;

NIS ending in 3 – Receives September 21st;

NIS ending in 4 – Receives on September 22;

NIS ending in 5 – Receives September 23;

NIS ending on 6 – Receives on September 26;

NIS ending on 7 – Receives on September 27;

NIS ending on 8 – Receives on September 28;

NIS ending on 9 – Receives on September 29;

NIS ending in 0 – Received on September 30th.

How to check payments?

By phone

The beneficiary can call the Ministry of Citizenship’s telephone number 121;

In addition, the beneficiary can also call the Caixa service center, by phone 111.

by apps