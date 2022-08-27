Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) announces advance payment of BRL 781.1 million in JCP to shareholders

Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) announced to the market this Friday 926) the approval, on the last 16th, of the distribution of R$ 781.128 million as advance remuneration to shareholders in the form of Interest on Equity (JCP) related to the third quarter of 2022. The amount corresponds to R$ 0.27373551240 per common share of the company.

The dividends will be paid on September 30th and will be based on the shareholding position on September 12th. Thus, the assets will be “ex” JCP, without the right to earnings, as of the 13th.

The credit will be by current account, gold savings or by cash. There will be withholding income tax at source on the face value, in accordance with current legislation.

It is worth noting that, following the disclosure of the balance sheet for the second quarter of 2022, on the 10th, Banco do Brasil had already announced the distribution of BRL 571.25 million in dividends to shareholders and BRL 1.63 million in dividends. billion in interest on equity. The payment will be made on August 31st and was based on the shareholding position on the 22nd.

