Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) announces anticipation of BRL 781.1 million in interest on equity to shareholders – Money Times

O Bank of Brazil (BAAS3) announced this Friday (26) the anticipated remuneration of R$ 781.1 million in interest on equity (JCP), equivalent to R$0.27373551240 per share and referring to the third quarter of 2022.

The amount will be subject to withholding income tax at source, except for shareholders that are proven to be immune or exempt.

Shareholders with a position in the company on September 12, 2022 will be entitled to JCP. The shares will be traded “ex” JCP as of September 13, 2022.

Payment will be made on September 30, 2022. Credit will be by checking, gold savings or cash account.

