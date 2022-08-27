Bank Employees Hold Extraordinary Meetings | Contraf CUT

Banking and banking are on alert, this Friday (26), from north to south of Brazil. Category unions across the country will hold assemblies to analyze the proposal of the National Federation of Banks (Fenaban) and vote to authorize the state of a permanent assembly.

“With a proposal for a readjustment without a real increase, with a readjustment of the food voucher only for general inflation, without considering food inflation, and withdrawal of rights in the PLR, the banks throw the category for the strike”, concluded Juvandia. See the latest details of the 2022 National Campaign negotiation.

assemblies

The National Banking Command has guided the unions to hold an extraordinary general meeting today, Friday (26). The category should deliberate on two issues: whether to approve Fenaban’s proposal and whether to transform the extraordinary meeting into a permanent one, for decisions regarding the progress of negotiations.

Historic

Since June of this year, bank employees from all over Brazil have been in a Unified National Campaign. So far there have been 16 rounds of negotiations with Fenaban. Banks are disregarding important claims.

The entity that represents the banks has not yet presented a new proposal to increase salaries and other economic funds, maintaining the proposal for a readjustment of only 65% ​​of inflation. The Command charges a global proposal, with a real increase in salaries.

Other points claimed are: guaranteeing jobs, protecting sick workers, hiring more bank workers, ending abusive targets, combating moral and sexual harassment and treating those who were left with the sequelae of covid-19.

In 2021, banks made record profits at the expense of the category’s hard work. The four largest banks (BB, Bradesco, Itaú and Santander) recorded a net profit of R$ 90.5 billion and, to maintain their billionaire profits, these institutions closed 12 thousand jobs in the last two years. This policy creates crowded agencies, huge lines, sick workers and the population without adequate care.