Banks propose adjustment below inflation for wages

Even with billions in profits, the banks proposed a readjustment index for wages below inflation: 75.8% of the INPC, which corresponds to 6.73% (considering the projection of 8.88% on the base date of the category) and represents a 2% wage loss for bank employees. The proposal, presented this Friday 26, was rejected at the table by the National Banking Command.

“Fenaban continues to disrespect bank employees who are participating in the Campaign, responded to the consultation, participated in the assemblies and who want a real increase. Bank employees want to be valued!” Ivone Silva, president of the Bank Employees Union of São Paulo, Osasco and Region and one of the coordinators of the Bank Employees Command

In the national consultation on the category, answered by more than 35 thousand bank employees across the country, 92% highlighted the real increase as a priority. On the agenda of claims, for more than two months with the banks, workers are asking for a real increase in wages and greater readjustments in the VA eVR and PLR.

“Today we reached the 17th round of negotiations and the banks have been presenting proposals with losses in salary. It is unacceptable. Bank workers must reject the proposal at today’s meeting” Neiva Ribeiro, general secretary of the Union

Banks retreat and withdraw compensation from their own PLR programs

Good news from this Friday’s table was that the Command managed to get Fenaban to withdraw from the proposal to reduce from the additional portion of the PLR ​​what was paid to bank employees as part of their own variable remuneration programs.

“Compensation for own programs in the PLR ​​would be a setback, a withdrawal of rights. So this was our victory at the table. But we will continue to press Fenaban for a decent index proposal. The category must be mobilized and united”, added Ivone Silva.

Continuity of negotiations

Negotiations are interrupted at the weekend and will resume on Monday (29).

See the proposed indices for the economic clauses

VA and VR: 100% of INPC

PLR: 100% of INPC

Salary readjustment index: 75.8% of INPC

See advances in other clauses

Supplementation of sick pay

Regarding the sickness allowance provided for in clause 29 of the CCT, the banks wanted to include a paragraph in the first paragraph of the clause to establish that only employees who had returned to work and worked uninterruptedly for a minimum period of 6 months after receiving of the last complementation, but after claiming by the Command, the banks withdrew the proposal.

telework

It’s a new topic that will enter the CCT. Banks agreed to demand control of working hours for all workers; with the supply and maintenance of equipment; with the right to disconnect so that managers do not demand workers outside their working hours; with the maintenance of CCT rights to workers who perform their duties outside the bank’s premises; with prevention and precautions with the health of workers; and with the creation of a specific channel for telecommuting workers to clear up their doubts.

Workers with children up to four years old, or those with disabilities, will have priority and bank workers who are victims of domestic violence will be able to choose whether they prefer to work at home or on the bank’s premises.

The banks will facilitate the realization of unionization campaigns and the contact with workers in telework.

A bipartite WG will be created to monitor compliance with the clause.

But there is still a need to advance in the cost aid.

Sexual harassment

The new clause on sexual harassment will repudiate this practice in banks and managers and employees will undergo training for prevention and clarification of possible consequences. Also under debate is the participation of trade unions in the reporting channel to be created, as well as the follow-up of cases by the bipartite diversity commission that already exists.

Bullying and setting goals

The topic will be discussed at the first negotiation meeting of 2023 of the banks that have company commissions. Banks that do not have a works council must hold a specific meeting with the workers’ representation to address the issue, at the request of the union.

Banks can value workers

The Brazilian banking sector is one of the most profitable and profitable in the world. Between 2003 and 2021, the net income of the largest banks grew 190% above inflation, reaching R$110 billion last year. And in the first half of this year, the profits of the 5 largest banks (Itaú, Bradesco, Santander, BB and Caixa) reached R$ 56.5 billion, growth of 14.4% in relation to the same period of the previous year, with average profitability of 18%.

According to Economática, among the 10 highest yielding banks in Latin America, the USA and other banks with shares in NY, four are from Brazilian banks. In 2021, the profitability of the largest banks in Brazil was almost 5 percentage points above the profitability of the largest banks in the USA.

Only with what the five largest collected in fees in 2021 (R$ 143.4 billion), they are able to cover 138% of their total personnel expenses. Therefore, they can give real raises, regain purchasing power from vouchers, and distribute a larger share of their profits in PLR.

