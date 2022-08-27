Banks warn of new scam

Luciano Rodrigues FEBRABAN gives tips for clients to protect themselves from another banking scam

The Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) warned this Friday (26) of a new coup: the “Phantom Hand”. Also known as “Remote Access Scam”, the fraud consists of the scammer trying to contact the victim posing as a fake bank employee.

The fraudster asks for the installation of an application on the cell phone to check for false irregularities in the customer’s account, for this, he uses several approaches to deceive the customer: he informs that the account has been hacked, cloned, that there are suspicious transactions, among other tricks. And it says it will send a link to install an application that will solve the problem. If the customer installs the app, the criminal will have access to all the data on the cell phone.

Enter the Brasil Econômico channel on Telegram and stay on top of all the news of the day. Also follow the general profile of the iG Portal



FEBRABAN clarifies that bank applications have maximum security at all stages, from development to use. There is no record of breaching the security of these applications, which have the most modern technology in the world for this matter. In addition, for banking applications to be used, it is mandatory to use the customer’s personal password.

In the case of the Remote Access Scam, criminals perform searches on the device looking for passwords that may be stored by users in applications and websites.

Many users write down their bank access passwords in notebooks, emails, Whatsapp messages or elsewhere on their cell phones. There are also cases of customers who use the same password to access the bank in other applications, shopping sites or services on the internet, and these apps, in most cases, do not have robust security systems and adequate protection of customer information. users.

“The bank never calls the customer asking him to install any type of application on his cell phone. He also never calls asking for a password or card number, or for the customer to make a transfer or any type of payment to supposedly settle a problem with the account”, warns Adriano Volpini, director of FEBRABAN’s Fraud Prevention Committee.

“If you receive this type of contact, be suspicious immediately. Hang up and contact the institution through official channels and another phone to find out if something really happened to your account,” adds Volpini.

With the increasing digitization of society, criminals have taken advantage of the exponential growth of digital operations to apply blows to the population. Of particular note are crimes that use social engineering, which consists of psychologically manipulating the user so that he gives him confidential information, such as passwords and card numbers for criminals, or makes transactions in favor of gangs.





