‘Batman’s’ submarine goes up for sale for R$ 7.7 million

One stingray-shaped private armored submarine was put up for sale worth £1.3 million (BRL 7.7 million).

The Kronos Submarine, which It looks like something out of a Batman moviecan accommodate ten passengers and is suitable for commercial, rescue and combat operations.

Highland Systems, based in Suffolk and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), says the hybrid vessel “brings a whole new concept to the production of submarines around the world”. Production is taking place in the UAE, and orders for new copies are being placed.

O Futuristic hydrodynamic design features folding wings for transport and “an innovative hull design that significantly reduces fuel consumption, increases top speed and provides superior stability”.

Kronos, a submarine that resembles Batman’s vehicle Photo: Disclosure / Highland Systems

At nine meters long, Kronos can reach 80 km/h on the surface of the water and 50 km/h under the waves, told the Daily Mirror. The submarine can reach depths of up to 250 meters and has a 36 hour air supply. A hybrid propulsion system – diesel and electric – generates 1,200 horsepower and offers 54 hours of travel time. The interior has adaptive lighting, air conditioning and an automated life support system.