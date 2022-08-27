‘Batman’s’ submarine goes up for sale for R$ 7.7 million

One stingray-shaped private armored submarine was put up for sale worth £1.3 million (BRL 7.7 million).
The Kronos Submarine, which It looks like something out of a Batman moviecan accommodate ten passengers and is suitable for commercial, rescue and combat operations.
Highland Systems, based in Suffolk and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), says the hybrid vessel “brings a whole new concept to the production of submarines around the world”. Production is taking place in the UAE, and orders for new copies are being placed.
O Futuristic hydrodynamic design features folding wings for transport and “an innovative hull design that significantly reduces fuel consumption, increases top speed and provides superior stability”.
At nine meters long, Kronos can reach 80 km/h on the surface of the water and 50 km/h under the waves, told the Daily Mirror. The submarine can reach depths of up to 250 meters and has a 36 hour air supply. A hybrid propulsion system – diesel and electric – generates 1,200 horsepower and offers 54 hours of travel time. The interior has adaptive lighting, air conditioning and an automated life support system.