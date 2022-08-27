Bauermann praises coach Lisca at Santos

Coach Lisca arrived just over a month ago in the Santos team, but has already been imposing changes behind the scenes at the club. Who tells this is defender Eduardo Bauermann, who revealed that Peixe’s dressing room has improved a lot since the arrival of the new coach.

”He’s a guy who transmits a very good energy, he’s always pissed off, talking to us. He is very determined and manages to show it, this energy ends up contaminating us and, in a way, we focus a little more and we enter the game a little more connected with the information and with the energy he gives us”, he said. the defender at a press conference.

Lisca arrived at Santos at a troubled moment after poor results with his former coach Fabián Bustos. Since then, five matches have been played. The record is of two draws, one defeat and two victories, the last one against rival São Paulo, in Vila Belmiro, last Sunday.

”Our locker room is getting better and better. He’s a guy who likes to tell stories, so when he starts talking, we know there’s going to be a funny story. Our locker room has improved a lot. Not that he had any problems before, but now, with his arrival, with this spirit and energy he has, he has improved,” added Bauermann.

At the moment, Santos is in eighth place in the Brazilian championship, with 33 points conquered, and fights to get closer to the G6, the main objective of the season. Athletico-PR, who opens the access group to the next Libertadores, has five more.

Now, Lisca’s team focuses on their next commitment to the competition. This Sunday, the team will face Cuiabá, at Arena Pantanal, at 18:00 (Brasília time). The game is valid for the 24th round of the Brasileirão.

