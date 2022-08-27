Beginner Investor: How to Start Investing

Do you want to get into the world of investing, but you can’t save money for it and you don’t even know how to start investing? No Chat with Specialist, live program from UOLfinancial planner Vivian Rodrigues says that a change of habit will make you able to set aside a part of your salary for investments every month.

She also teaches a simplified account for you to find out the amount you need to have to make monthly withdrawals from your applications, in the desired amount and above inflation.

Read the financial planner’s analysis below and watch the full show on August 11th, which is a subscriber-only investment quiz aired weekly on Thursdays from 4pm to 5pm.

How to save and apply even with little?

Vivian says that there are rules, such as the “50-30-20”, about the portion of her salary that must be directed to investments. This rule says that 50% should be directed to fixed expenses, 30% to variable expenses and 20% to investments.

However, says Vivian, the rule may not fit everyone’s lives. If, on the one hand, the rule simplifies the planning of those who make investments, on the other hand, it disregards that people have different lives, salaries, goals and contexts.

For her, it’s worth escaping these standard rules. The tip, says Vivian, is to “start investing with what you can.” “Put it down on paper as you enter [de dinheiro], how much it leaves, and fit into your expenses an amount as if it were a ticket. The idea is to make this investment something ‘must have’, a kind of agreement between you and your future self. Create this habit and, little by little, you will improve this value”, he says.

Another recommendation from the financial planner is to make the contribution to investments on the day your salary falls into the account. For this, it is worth making the contributions automatic.

“Don’t expect this money to be left over at the end of the month. Bring this account, as a mandatory account, at the beginning of the month, so you can make your investments”, he declares.

How do I know how much I can get out of the investment to spend?

To earn a monthly income from your investments, Vivian says you have three redemption options.

To keep your money intact and even protected from inflation, you make monthly withdrawals only of what yields above inflation. “The value yields every month, but you leave a piece there to cover inflation and guarantee your purchasing power, and only remove the surplus”, he says.

Another option is to withdraw everything that has earned, without leaving a little to cover inflation. “Here, you are taking your passive income and keeping the value. But, over time, inflation will consume your purchasing power. So, making withdrawals without leaving the part referring to the readjustment of your purchasing power is dangerous” , it says.

The third option, she says, is when you take out all of the income plus some of the principal. “Here, you use your main capital, which, over time, decreases. There will come a time when your money will run out”, she says.

So, for you to withdraw BRL 3,000 every month, Vivian says the best scenario is real passive income. “You don’t touch your main capital and always leave a percentage there referring to your purchasing power, to ensure that these R$ 3,000 withdrawals are readjusted according to inflation and that they never end”, she says.

In a simplified account, it is necessary to consider a readjustment of 4% above inflation, per year. According to her, to know the amount you should have invested today, you must multiply the R$ 3,000 by 300. This gives R$ 900,000.

Chat with Specialist is weekly

The program Chat with Specialist is broadcast on Thursdays, weekly, from 16:00 to 17:00, on the home page of UOL, at UOL Economia and UOL Investimentos, and is exclusive to subscribers. Review past programs here.

You can send questions to Papo by emailing [email protected] —they can be answered in the program.

Want to invest better? Get tips in your email

Do you want to learn how to make money safely in short, medium and long term investments, even if you’ve never invested?

UOL’s investment page has a free newsletter that helps you in this objective. By subscribing, you receive every day, before the opening of the Stock Exchange, a market analysis made by analyst Rafael Bevilacqua, from Levante Ideias de Investimentos. With this newsletter, you will learn to invest and understand what is happening in the market.

In addition to the daily newsletter, you also receive a weekly analysis of investments, with tips on how to better and safely invest your money. To subscribe to UOL’s free investment newsletter, just click here.

Do you have questions about stocks, funds and other stock exchange investments? Send your question to [email protected]

Do you always want to be well informed about investments? Click here and receive news and tips to invest directly in your WhatsApp.