Belo and Gracyanne Barbosa defend themselves over debt and damage to the rented mansion







Belo and Gracyanne Barbosa Photo: @graoficial

Singer Belo and model Gracyanne Barbosa denied that they left the mansion where they lived in São Paulo in precarious conditions, which is the subject of a lawsuit. Photos of a technical report obtained by the state court show that the property had leaks and damage.

The owner of the mansion charged payment of R$ 483 thousand, between rents, IPTU, bills, moral damages and contractual fine. The Court established a period of 15 days for payment of the amount.

In contact with the Earth, Belo and Gracyanne denied that they had left the mansion in the conditions indicated in the images and declared that, despite being mentioned in the process, the rent was not in the name of any of them. According to the couple, all legal measures regarding payment terms will be taken in due time.

“The letters sent by the Judiciary did not reach the current address of Gracyanne and Beautiful, even with up-to-date housing information. Therefore, it was not possible to obtain knowledge of the process, even for the defense to be prepared”, declared Marcelo Passos, the couple’s lawyer.

The artist’s advocate also cites that the information that Beautiful is a partner at Central de Show Eventos, a company that was nominally responsible for renting the property. As for the photos released in the press, he claims they are not known to the couple.

“Because of this, it is not up to us to know when they were recorded. We also clarify that the images broadcast do not match the way the house was when Gracyanne Barbosa and Beautiful left the place”, he says.