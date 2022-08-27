Belo and Gracyanne have R$ 483 thousand in debt; see before and after of the mansion where the couple lived

The couple Belo and Gracyanne Barbosa accumulate a debt of almost half a million reais after leaving the property where they lived in São Paulo, and, along with it, many debts.

The luxury house had a rent of R$ 16 thousand at the time. However, the couple’s debt is a sum of items.

Taxes, consumption bills, contractual fine, indemnity for moral damages, legal expenses and monetary correction amount to R$ 483 thousand, the updated amount of the debt.

Justice gave the deadline this Thursday (25) for the payment of amounts due.

In addition to leaving pending bills, the couple delivered the house very different from what they found. Images show the before and after of rooms in the residence.

In the inspection of the house, after the couple was evicted and delivered the property, damage to the structure and furniture was found.

Among the damages are a burst safe, damaged garage lining, misuse in a closet, a toilet bowl fallen on the floor, among other problems.

The couple also left behind photos and documents, which were found in the mansion.

See photos of the property:

With information from R7.