big club makes contact for Róger Guedes and can take the striker out of Corinthians

Roger Guedes may have his days numbered with the Corinthians shirt. Great scorer of the São Paulo club in the current season and shirt 10 of Vitor Pereira’s team, the striker may be leaving Brazilian football to play in European football, with the colors of the Sportingfrom Portugal.

According to GE, Sporting, from Portugal, showed interest in Roger Guedes and could disrupt the life of Corinthians. The portal states that the Portuguese club is willing to pay up to R$ 40 million to count on the player’s football, since the window closes in a week.

With 11 goals scored in 2022, Timão does not intend to make life easier for the Portuguese club, as Guedes is their top scorer in the season. However, Sporting may intensify interest in the player and take him out of Brazilian football in the coming days.

Roger Guedes is 25 years old and still has a good contract with Timão. If they accept the Portuguese club’s offer, Sporting will be Roger Guedes’ first club in European football. However, at the moment, everything is rumors.

His Timão, Roger Guedes, returns to the field this Monday, at home, against Bragantino, for the Brasileirão.