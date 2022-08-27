Big Point – Real Journalism

The National Service for Industrial Learning in Rio Grande do Norte (SENAI-RN) presented, this Thursday (25), the prototype of the Electric Savage, the first electric buggy designed in Brazil for use in the dunes.

The presentation was held at the Brazil-Germany Electric Vehicle Workshop, held in person, in Natal, at Casa da Indústria, and broadcast live on the HIT channel – Innovation and Technology Hub, on YouTube.

“The buggy is created. We have completed the stage of assembling it and making it run”, said Rodrigo Mello, director of the regional department of SENAI-RN, of the SENAI Institute for Innovation in Renewable Energies and of the Center for Gas Technologies and Renewable Energies (CTGAS-ER) , from SENAI.

“We are launching the product today and it is now following the car’s evolution process, with tests, performance analyzes and the definition of the commercial policy by Selvagem”, he added.

The development of the project is carried out in partnership with the Selvagem vehicle industry, as part of the Verena Project, which SENAI-RN and CTGAS-ER have been running, since 2018, in Brazil, with the Chamber of Industry and Commerce of the city of Trier. (EIC Trier), from Germany.

The vehicle project is led by CTGAS-ER, and carried out in partnership with German specialists and the Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte (UFRN).

Competitiveness

The president of the FIERN System and of the SENAI-RN Regional Council, Amaro Sales de Araújo, highlighted, at the beginning of the Workshop, that Rio Grande do Norte has in renewable energies a new source of strength for the economy and that seeing the first car developed in the state powered by electricity is a source of pride.

“The role of FIERN (Federation of State Industries) is to provoke development and I hope that we can transform this energy into more competitiveness for industries and benefits for people”, he said.

Rodrigo Mello, from SENAI, highlighted that society is going through a time of change, that this demands different products and more sustainability – which also applies to the vehicle industry. “This became a point of competitiveness”, he stressed.

Andreas Dohle, consultant at EIC Trier, in turn, highlighted the importance of the proximity of institutions that promote research and technological innovation with the economy and that the project is “a starting point” in this sense. “When we do projects of this type, we create provocations for reality to happen”, he said, at the event.

Zanarde Neves, partner-owner of Selvagem, defined the development of the electric buggy as “a revolutionary and innovative achievement”. “And we are not going to keep the project in prototyping. Let’s take it forward,” she anticipated.

The vehicle, now assembled, is still in the testing phase and one of the questions that will have to be answered during the project is the estimated price of the model.

The expectation, according to the industry, is to include the vehicle in the production line and send the new Selvagem – as happened with the conventional one – not only to other states in Brazil, but also abroad.

The car has an estimated maximum speed of 120 kilometers per hour (km/h). The autonomy, at the current stage of the project – that is, the distance that you will be able to travel with full batteries, before needing to be recharged – is estimated at 100 km. From the tests that will be carried out and possible future changes to the vehicle, the number may be high.

“This is a prototype, an initial study that will be developed. We will study and see the necessary improvements”, said the project coordinator at CTGAS-ER, Davinson Rangel.

Charging the buggy is possible from domestic sockets, requiring 3 to 4 hours for a full recharge.

training

The development project was born in 2020 and is expected to be completed by the end of 2023, says Rodrigo Mello, director of SENAI. “We hope to have a car capable of fulfilling the entire tourism route that tours do today, with the same comfort and performance that the Selvagem units originally have”, he adds.

The development started with a training period for the team, promoted by Germany.

Now, the experience generated with the project feeds the construction of another initiative, with an eye on the sector: the first professional training course in Brazil in the conversion of electric vehicles. The training program is being designed at CTGAS-ER.

German expansion

German professors Norbert Sudhoff and Thomas Brack, who helped train the team and also put their hands on the buggy assembly phase, participated in the Workshopp highlighting the development of Germany’s electromobility in industry, commerce and professional training.

The growth, according to Sudhoff, occurs significantly, especially from 2017, with a trend of accelerated pace in the coming years. Today, he added, there are queues for electric cars in the country. “You have to wait a year to receive an electric car. It is an exceptional market,” he said.

Brack, in turn, stressed that technology is undergoing changes and the training of professionals in the country has followed this movement, but there are challenges.

“There are ‘gas heads’ that still need to adapt to new technology and work at high voltages”.

The Brazil-Germany Electric Vehicle Workshop was attended by the Honorary Consul of Germany in Natal, Axel Geppert, directors of the Federation of Industries of Rio Grande do Norte, representatives of industries and teaching and research institutions.

Gilson Piovesan, Global Head of Commercial eMobility at WEG, André Pinto, Director of Operations at the PGPRIME Group, Paulo Rocha, at Buda Motors Mitsubishi, and José Antonio de Souza Brito, Corporate Research and Development Manager at the Neoenergia Group, participated in in the event schedule.

Electric Savage technical data

Estimated range: 100 km

Maximum speed of 120 km/h

Engine Power: 23.5 kW, approximately double the power found in commercially available vehicle conversion kits for passenger cars.

Battery power: 11.2 kW

Benefits

Noise reduction;

Reduction in maintenance costs;

Savings in fuel costs of 80% compared to combustion vehicles;

0 CO2 emission.