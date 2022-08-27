Bladder cancer: access to new drugs could change the history of the disease

Bladder tumor is an aggressive disease that can occur in both men and women – but is much more common in them. The explanation for this, according to oncologist Fernando Maluf, founder of the Vencer o Câncer Institute, is linked to the main risk factor for this type of cancer: smoking. “That’s because, in absolute numbers, men still smoke more than women,” he explains. “When cigarette smoke is inhaled, it carries more than a thousand toxic components into the body. They have a direct action on the respiratory tract and are absorbed by the digestive tract and also by the blood”, describes the doctor. “When this blood passes through the kidney, harmful substances from tobacco accumulate in the urine and stay in the bladder, irritating the organ’s mucosa and favoring the development of lesions”, he adds.

Pay attention to the signs

The presence of blood in the urine can signal the onset of bladder cancer and deserves further investigation. “Increased urinary frequency, burning when urinating and pelvic pain can also appear, but these are symptoms of a more advanced disease”, explains Fernando Maluf. To reach the diagnosis, it is common to request an image exam, capable of indicating a mass or polyp in the organ. Cytoscopy, an endoscopic examination inside the urethra, is also part of the analysis. If a suspicious lesion is detected, a scraping called a transurethral resection (TURP) is performed to remove a sample of the tumor, which will be analyzed in the laboratory.

“Bladder cancer can be diagnosed at different stages. In the first, earlier, it is restricted to the organ’s mucosa, and the treatment is done by scraping. In some cases, intravesical BCG is also used, which induces an inflammatory response capable of protecting against the reappearance of the disease”, explains the oncologist.

Therapeutic possibilities

When the cancer has already invaded the muscular layer, the alternative is the total or partial removal of the bladder, sometimes associated with chemotherapy and radiotherapy, in an attempt to preserve most of the organ. At the stage when the tumor has reached the fatty tissue, other nearby organs or lymph nodes, that is, the lymph nodes, treatment can combine surgery, chemo, radio and immunotherapy, which is used to stimulate the immune system to fight cancer cells.

“In its most advanced stage, the tumor has spread to distant sites such as the liver, lung and bones. These are the metastases”, observes Fernando Maluf. “At this stage, when resources such as chemo and immunotherapy fail, today we have advances such as the so-called drug-conjugated antibodies (ADCs)”, says the specialist, who explains how this class of drugs works: “This drug intelligent acts like a trojan horse. It allies itself with a very predominant receptor in bladder cancer, nectin-4, and in this way manages to place a substance inside the tumor cell that inhibits its proliferation, without attacking healthy tissues,” he explains. A study showed that, in cases of metastatic disease, the new drug, compared to conventional chemotherapy drugs, reduced the risk of death and cancer progression by around 30%.1

